NVIDIA Earnings: A Train Wreck, but the Market Was Relieved Guidance Wasn't Worse

NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) reported fourth-quarter and full-year earnings for fiscal 2019 after the market closed on Thursday. For the quarter, revenue fell 24%, earnings per share dropped 48%, and EPS adjusted for one-time items plunged 53%.

Investors already knew the graphics processing unit (GPU) specialist's headline numbers were going to be very disappointing. That's because on Jan. 28, it ratcheted back its already-weak guidance for the quarter, citing slowing global growth, particularly in China, and other factors.

Shares of NVIDIA closed up 1.8% on Friday. We can probably attribute the slight gain to the fact that much bad news was already priced into the stock -- shares plunged nearly 14% on Jan. 28 after the company lowered its outlook -- adjusted EPS came in a bit higher than the company had guided for in its revised outlook, and guidance for fiscal 2020 was probably not as bad as some had feared.

NVIDIA stock is up 17.9% in 2019 through Friday, though shares are down nearly 35% over the last year. The S&P 500 has returned 11% and 4.9%, respectively, over these same periods.

Profile of a person overlaid on a semiconductor and digital background -- concept for AI. More

Image source: Getty Images.

The key numbers

Metric Fiscal Q4 2019 Fiscal Q4 2018 Change (YOY) Revenue $2.21 billion $2.91 billion (24%) Operating income $294 million $1.07 billion (73%) Net income $567 billion $1.12 billion (49%) GAAP earnings per share (EPS) $0.92 $1.78 (48%) Adjusted EPS $0.80 $1.72 (53%)

Data source: NVIDIA. GAAP = generally accepted accounting principles. YOY = year over year.

For the quarter, GAAP gross margin came in at 54.7%, down from 61.9% in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted gross margin was 56%, down from 62% in the fourth quarter of last fiscal year.

For fiscal 2019, revenue rose 21% year over year to $11.72 billion, GAAP EPS jumped 38% to $6.63, and adjusted EPS increased 35% to $6.64.

For the quarter, NVIDIA has originally guided for revenue or $2.7 billion, plus or minus 2%, but on Jan. 28 axed that back to $2.2 billion, plus or minus 2%. So its revenue result hit the lowered outlook on target. The company doesn't directly provide earnings guidance, but from the expectations it does provide, we could calculate that it was anticipating adjusted EPS to come in at about $0.77. So NVIDIA slightly exceeded its lowered adjusted profit outlook.

Gaming's poor results drag down overall results

Platform Fiscal Q4 2019 Revenue Change (YOY) Change (QOQ) Gaming $954 million (45%) (46%) Data center $679 million 12% (14%) Professional visualization $293 million 15% (4%) Automotive $163 million 23% (5%) OEM and IP* $116 million (36%) (22%) Total $2.21 billion (24%) (31%)

Data source: NVIDIA. *OEM and IP = original equipment manufacturer and intellectual property. YOY = year over year. QOQ = quarter over quarter.

Three of NVIDIA's four target platforms -- data center, professional visualization, and auto -- managed to grow on a year-over-year basis, though they all lost ground from last quarter. However, their year-over-year gains were not enough to compensate for gaming's terrible performance since gaming is so large. On the earnings call, CFO Colette Kress explained the three reasons for gaming's poor quarter: