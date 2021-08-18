Nvidia forecasts revenue above estimates on gaming, data center demand

The logo of technology company Nvidia is seen at its headquarters in Santa Clara
·1 min read

(Reuters) -Nvidia Corp forecast third-quarter revenue above Wall Street expectations on Wednesday as it benefits from a boom in demand for its chips used in data centers and gaming devices.

The company estimated current-quarter revenue to be $6.80 billion, plus or minus 2%. Analysts on average had expected $6.53 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Nvidia, the world's most valuable chip company by market value, has enjoyed a surge in sales of gaming gear during the pandemic as people staying at home look for entertainment.

This has added to strong growth in demand for its artificial intelligence chips, which enable tasks such as image recognition and autonomous driving, and are used in data centers.

Nvidia also beat expectations for second-quarter revenue with a 68% rise to $6.51 billion.

(Reporting by Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Nvidia Q2 revenue jumps 68% on strength of gaming and data center businesses

    Nvidia beat Wall Street expectations on its Q2 2022 earnings thanks to the strength of its gaming and data center businesses.

  • Graphics-Chip Maker Nvidia Edges Second-Quarter Earnings Target

    Graphics-chip maker Nvidia edged Wall Street's earnings target for its fiscal second quarter while sales easily cleared views.

  • Nvidia Earnings: What to Watch on Wednesday After the Market Close

    Nvidia's stock has returned 53% so far this year, so the tech and gaming giant has much to prove when it releases fiscal second-quarter earnings.

  • Amazon warns merchants about antitrust bills in Congress

    In June, the U.S. House Committee on the Judiciary approved legislation that would make companies like Amazon decide between running a platform and competing on it. The antitrust bills have garnered bipartisan support, representing Washington's most serious challenge yet to big technology firms' power over online markets. Recently, an Amazon program manager for public policy emailed a merchant to say of the proposals, "We are concerned that they could potentially have significant negative effects on small and medium-sized businesses like yours that sell in our store."

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch As Beijing Crackdowns Continue

    Amid Beijing crackdowns on U.S.-listed China companies, here are the best Chinese stocks now.

  • Why Nio Stock Rebounded Today

    Shares of Nio (NYSE: NIO) have been on a steady decline over the past seven trading days. Nio reported its quarterly financial results last week, and some investors weren't adequately impressed. The automaker has also been caught in a net of U.S.-listed Chinese names that have taken hits due to Chinese government regulators who have taken aim at certain technology industries.

  • Good, bad, ugly from Kings' Las Vegas Summer League run

    Breaking down the positives from he Kings' run to Las Vegas Summer League Championship.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Dropped Before Earnings Today

    The stock is up 63% this year, but earnings tomorrow could change that.

  • The Debt Cap Isn’t Just an Issue for Money Markets in the U.S.

    (Bloomberg) -- The overabundance of cash in U.S. money markets that’s been weighing on short-term dollar borrowing costs appears to be spilling over America’s northern border.Foreigners plowed around C$18.8 billion ($14.9 billion) into Canadian money-market instruments in June, the biggest single month of inflows on record, according to government data. And that was even before the debt-ceiling related money glut reached full force. With the reinstatement of the U.S. debt limit fueling imbalance

  • Mercado Libre, IBD Stock Of The Day, Fuels E-Commerce In Latin America

    Mercado Libre is the IBD Stock Of The Day, as the largest e-commerce company in Latin America that has moved into a buy range.

  • Pfizer and Moderna’s booster recommendation, Malboro maker invests in inhalers, Tencent beats on profit

    Julie Hyman breaks down Wednesday’s business headlines, including: the Biden administration expected to push for Pfizer and Moderna to move forward with a booster shot program for the fully vaccinated as the concerns over the Delta variant persist, Marlboro’s parent company Philip Morris International buying 22.61% of an asthma inhaler firm called Vectura, and Tencent topping estimates as profits saw a 29% jump in the second quarter.

  • SEC Sues Ex-Netflix Software Engineers for Insider Trading

    (Bloomberg) -- Three former Netflix Inc. software engineers and two close associates were sued by federal regulators for profiting $3 million by trading on confidential information about the company’s subscriber growth.Sung Mo “Jay” Jun, 49, while employed at Netflix in 2016 and 2017, repeatedly tipped this information to his brother, Joon Mo Jun, and his close friend, Junwoo Chon, who both used it to trade in advance of multiple Netflix earnings announcements, according to a Wednesday complaint

  • Questor: 'We bought this stock at $4 but they could go to $500'

    Moore’s law – which says computing power roughly doubles every 18 months – is named after Gordon Moore, the co-founder of Intel, so it’s perhaps appropriate that the company has been the law’s biggest beneficiary. Unfortunately Moore’s law is now looking shaky – and so too is Intel’s grip on the semiconductor industry.

  • Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Cuts Stakes in 3 Drugmakers and GM, Adds to Kroger

    Overall, Warren Buffett and his investment lieutenants made few notable changes to Berkshire’s equity portfolio.

  • 3 Stocks I'm Never Selling

    The best investors in the world swear by holding high-quality companies for decades on end. These stocks fit that bill.

  • 3 Attractive Dividend Stocks Whose Dividends Could Double

    Instead of chasing high yields, investors should focus on well-run companies that can afford to double their dividends because they generate robust earnings and FCF growth. Apple started paying dividends again in 2012 -- more than 16 years after it halted its original dividend -- and it's raised that payout every subsequent year.

  • 2 Cannabis Stocks That Would Benefit the Most From Marijuana Reform

    Earlier this year, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, the New York Democrat, introduced draft legislation that could legalize marijuana at the federal level. Two companies that have the most to gain if there is major reform are Green Thumb Industries (OTC: GTBIF) and Curaleaf Holdings (OTC: CURLF). Green Thumb Industries has been aggressively growing its operations across the U.S. On Aug. 9, it opened its 62nd retail location; two years ago, it was at just 28.

  • This Lidar Company Is Set to Debut on Nasdaq Today. The Stock Could Pop.

    AEye wrapped up its merger with a special purpose acquisition and will ring the opening bell at the Nasdaq Wednesday to mark the occasion.

  • 2 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Trying to time the market rarely works. Even if you get lucky once or twice, the odds of correctly predicting the future on a consistent basis are virtually nonexistent. That's why I take a long-term approach, looking for high-quality stocks I can hold for at least five years.

  • 3 Things Dave Ramsey Gets Really Wrong About Retirement Savings

    Dave Ramsey is a popular personal finance personality, and he's got some great advice about paying back debt. But his advice about retirement planning leaves a lot to be desired. Specifically, there are three ways Ramsey is steering his readers and listeners wrong about preparing for their later years.