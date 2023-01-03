NVIDIA’s new GeForce Now Ultimate tier brings RTX 4080 graphics to game streaming
Existing RTX 3080 members will get first access to the new plan.
If the $1,199 price point has stopped you from jumping on NVIDIA’s Ada Lovelace architecture, you can now access the power of one of the most powerful GPUs on the market through the company’s cloud gaming service. Alongside the (), NVIDIA is introducing a . Set to replace the platform’s existing RTX 3080 plan, the new Ultimate tier grants access to servers with RTX 4080 GPUs.
You can expect a few upgrades thanks to the switch. To start, you can play games at up to 240 frames per second, with full support for hardware-based ray tracing and NVIDIA’s recently announced . Provided you own a G Sync monitor and you’re playing a game that supports the company’s , you can also take advantage of GeForce Now’s new frame pacing technology. According to NVIDIA, the tech significantly reduces input lag over the cloud. We’ve reached out to NVIDIA to find out if those with G-Sync Compatible monitors can take advantage of the feature. NVIDIA is also adding support for ultrawide resolutions, and those with 4K displays can now play games at up to 120 frames per second.
If you’re already an RTX 3080 member, NVIDIA will automatically upgrade your account to the new tier at no additional cost. The company says RTX 4080 servers will start coming online later this month in North America and Europe, with availability in other regions to follow over the next few months. Pricing will remain at $20 per month or $100 for six months, as was the case with the past . NVIDIA will also continue to offer $10 per month Priority memberships.