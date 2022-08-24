Nvidia Gives Weak Forecast, Signaling PC Slump Is Here to Stay

Ian King
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Nvidia Corp. gave a lackluster sales forecast for the current period, indicating that a drop in demand for personal computer components may be worse than feared.

Fiscal third-quarter revenue will be about $5.9 billion, the company said late Wednesday in a statement. That compares with an average analyst estimate of $6.92 billion. Gross margin, the percentage of sales remaining after deducting the cost of production, will be 65%, minus certain items.

Nvidia issued the forecast two weeks after warning that sales for its latest quarter would come in well below its original expectations. The company blamed declining demand for chips used in gaming PCs, citing “challenging market conditions.” The latest guidance suggests the slump is going to last.

Shares of the chipmaker fell less than 1% in extended trading following the announcement. The stock was already down 41% this year through the close, making it one of the worst performers on the Philadelphia Stock Exchange Semiconductor Index.

Nvidia had been a growth engine in recent years, outshining other chipmakers. Prior to the three months ended in July, its worst quarter in the previous 10 came in 2021 when it posted a sales increase of 39%.

Nvidia’s GeForce graphics chips are a must-have for high-end PC owners looking for the most realistic gaming experience. The chips also became popular with digital currency miners, though the crypto rout and changes to the way the asset is mined has undercut that market.

Gaming revenue in the second quarter fell 44% from the previous quarter and 33% from a year earlier to $2.04 billion, Nvidia said, confirming the preliminary numbers given earlier this month.

Nvidia’s rise to the top of the US chip industry by market valuation was driven by the explosive growth of its data center business. Owners of large cloud data centers are increasingly using its graphics chips for artificial intelligence computing. While revenue from that division increased 61% to $3.81 billion, it fell short of Nvidia’s projections, the company said. Performance was “impacted by supply chain disruptions.”

