Nvidia and iPhone maker Foxconn to build "AI factories"

Mariko Oi - Business reporter
·2 min read
0
Chief executive officer of Nvidia Jensen Huang and Chairman of Foxconn Technology Group Young Liu attend the Hon Hai Tech Day in Taipei.
Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang and Foxconn chairman Young Liu made the announcement together in Taipei

The world's most valuable chip company Nvidia and iPhone maker Foxconn are joining forces to build so-called "AI factories".

The firms say it is a new kind of data centre that uses Nvidia chips to power a "wide range" of applications.

They include training autonomous vehicles, robotics platforms and large language models.

It comes as the US announced plans to cut off more exports of advanced chips to China, in a blow to Nvidia.

The latest export restrictions announced by Washington this week will block sales of two high-end artificial intelligence chips Nvidia created for the Chinese market - A800 and H800, according to the company.

ADVERTISEMENT
Advertisement

The Taiwan-born Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang and Foxconn chairman Young Liu shared a stage at Foxconn's annual tech showcase in Taipei on Wednesday.

"A new type of manufacturing has emerged - the production of intelligence and the data centres that produce it are AI factories," Mr Huang said, according to Reuters, adding that Foxconn had the expertise and scale to build these factories globally.

Mr Liu also said Foxconn is trying to "convert itself from a manufacturing service company to a platform solution company," citing smart cities and smart manufacturing as other applications for AI factories.

Thanks to the use of the company's advanced chips in AI applications, Nvidia's stock market value has jumped to over $1 trillion as its shares more than tripled in value this year.

That made it the fifth publicly traded US company to join the so-called "Trillion dollar club", along with Apple, Microsoft, Alphabet and Amazon.

Meanwhile, Foxconn, which makes over half of the world's Apple products, has been trying to diversify its business and replicate its success in assembling personal computers and smartphones.

In an exclusive interview in June, Mr Liu told the BBC that electric vehicles (EVs) are what will drive its growth in the coming decades.

In January, Foxconn and Nvidia announced a partnership to develop autonomous vehicle platforms, in which Foxconn would manufacture electronic control units for cars based on Nvidia's chips.

Recommended Stories

  • Foxconn and Nvidia are building 'AI factories' to accelerate self-driving cars

    Nvidia and Foxconn are working together to build so-called "AI factories," a new class of data centers that promise to provide supercomputing powers to accelerate the development of self-driving cars, autonomous machines and industrial robots. Nvidia founder and CEO Jensen Huang and Foxconn chairman and CEO Young Liu announced the collaboration at Hon Hai Tech Day in Taiwan on Tuesday. The AI factory is based off an Nvidia GPU computing infrastructure that will be built to process, refine and transform vast amounts of data into valuable AI models and information.

  • Nvidia stock falls as new US chip rules threaten business in China

    The Biden administration's new restrictions on AI chip distribution to China could hurt Nvidia's business overseas.

  • Biden further chokes off China's AI chip supply with Nvidia bans

    In August last year, a ban on Nvidia's chip export to China sent the country's budding artificial intelligence startups scrambling for alternatives. A momentary sense of relief came when Nvidia unveiled chips with reduced performance to bypass export restrictions. On Tuesday, the Biden administration announced a slew of measures to curb Beijing's military ambitions, including a further restriction on Nvidia's AI chip shipments to China.

  • How Nvidia became a major player in robotics

    The last time I’d spoken with the Nvidia at any length about robotics was also the last time we featured Claire Delaunay onstage at our Sessions event. Not that Nvidia is desperate for positive reinforcement after its last several earnings reports, but it warrants pointing out how well the company’s robotics strategy has paid off in recent years. Nvidia pumped a lot into the category at a time when mainstreaming robotics beyond manufacturing still seemed like a pipe dream for many.

  • MLB playoffs 2023: Houston Astros bounce back, take Game 3 vs. Texas Rangers to cut ALCS deficit to 2-1

    Max Scherzer's first start since Sept. 12 did not go well, and the Rangers' winning streak is over.

  • GM, Cruise and Honda to launch robotaxi service in Japan

    General Motors, self-driving car subsidiary Cruise and Honda plan to launch a robotaxi service in Japan under a new joint venture, the three companies announced today. The companies intend to launch the service with the custom-built Cruise Origin vehicles in central Tokyo in early 2026. The service will start with dozens of Cruise Origins.

  • WNBA Finals Game 4: A'ja Wilson, Aces fend off Liberty to win back-to-back titles

    The Aces held on in a wild fourth quarter on Wednesday night to win their second straight WNBA title.

  • After 50,000 hours, this AI can play Pokémon Red

    Almost 10 years ago, the online phenomenon “Twitch Plays Pokémon” convened over a million people to play Pokémon Red at the same time, with each player’s keystrokes registering as commands for the one pixelated avatar. Now, like a Magikarp growing into a Gyarados, the evolution of technology begs a new question: can AI play Pokémon? For the last few years, Seattle-based software engineer Peter Whidden has been training a reinforcement learning algorithm to navigate the classic first game of the Pokémon series -- in that time, the AI has played more than 50,000 hours of the game.

  • Amazon and MIT are partnering to study how robots impact jobs

    Mention automation and someone will invariably (and understandably) mention its impact on jobs. There are a lot of opposing views on the subject, of course, but the one thing everyone seems to agree on is that robotics and AI will have a profound impact on human jobs, going forward. At today’s Delivering the Future event at a fulfillment center south of Seattle, the company announced that it will be teaming with MIT and the Ipos research firm to determine how these systems will impact work.

  • Play call sheets being shown up close on TV isn't a big deal, Sean Payton says

    Play sheets for the Broncos and Cowboys were broadcast to everyone last week.

  • Netflix CFO says company has 'long runway of margin growth' as streamer hikes prices

    Netflix said its operating margin has more room to run after the company beat earnings expectations on both the top and bottom lines and reported a surge in subscribers.

  • Phoenix Mercury hire Orlando Magic assistant Nate Tibbetts as head coach

    Tibbetts has 13 seasons of experience as an NBA assistant.

  • College football keys: Will Ohio State's run of sluggish starts continue against Penn State?

    The Buckeyes haven't exactly hit the ground running in their six games this season.

  • 10 most interesting players in the West & Shea Serrano joins the show | No Cap Room

    After doing their 10 most interesting players in the Eastern Conference last week, Jake Fischer and Dan Devine are back to give you their 10 most interesting players in the Western Conference this week. Later, Dan Devine interviews Shea Serrano and makes a big announcement.

  • Trans healthcare startup Plume lays off dozens of workers

    Plume, a startup founded to offer essential online healthcare services to trans people across the U.S., laid off more than two dozen workers in October, several sources close to the company told TechCrunch. Transphobia is rife within the healthcare industry; it's one reason why transgender patients struggle to access basic care. In the U.S. alone, state lawmakers have introduced close to 150 bills this year to restrict trans healthcare.

  • Cricket World Cup 2023: How to watch free in the US, full game schedule and more

    Want to know what the cricket craze is all about? Here's how to watch the ongoing 2023 Cricket World Cup.

  • Tesla Q3 profit falls 44% on EV price cuts

    Tesla's decision to repeatedly slash EV prices put pressure on margins, causing profits to fall 44% to $1.85 billion in the third quarter from the same year-ago period, the company reported Wednesday. Tesla reported revenue of $23.35 billion in the third quarter, which gained 9% year-over-year thanks to higher vehicle deliveries and growth in other parts of its business. While an increase in sales is positive, the company's continued price cuts has squeezed margins — a trend that has continued for the past several quarters.

  • NBA contemplating ditching All-Star Draft, return to East vs. West format

    The NBA already ditched the format once. Is it really the answer to fixing the All-Star Game's shortcomings?

  • Solo traveler gives tips on how to safely sleep in the airport if you really need to: ‘This is my very improvised solution’

    While sleeping at an airport is less than ideal, one creator is providing tips on how to make doing so as safe and comfortable as possible — if it comes to that. Sabina Trojanova (@girlvsglobe), a seasoned solo traveler, posted... The post Solo traveler gives tips on how to safely sleep in the airport if you really need to: ‘This is my very improvised solution’ appeared first on In The Know.

  • Netflix subscribers surge as company announces price hikes in some regions

    Netflix reported earnings after the bell on Wednesday. Here's what to know.