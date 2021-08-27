Is NVIDIA (NVDA) A Good Stock To Buy Now?

Baron Opportunity Fund recently published its second-quarter commentary – a copy of which can be downloaded here. During the second quarter of 2021, the Baron Opportunity Fund returned 10.14% (institutional shares). In comparison, the benchmark S&P 500 Index was up 8.55%, while the Russell 3000 Growth Index was up 11.38%. You should check out Baron’s top 5 stock picks for investors to buy right now, which could be the biggest winners of 2021.

In the Q2 2021 Investor Letter, the fund highlighted a few stocks and Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA) is one of them. Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA) is a computing platform company. In the last three months, Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA) stock gained 43%. Here is what the fund said:

"NVIDIA Corporation is a fabless semiconductor company and a leader in gaming cards and accelerated computing chips. Shares of NVIDIA rose in the second quarter on financial results and guidance significantly above Street expectations, as it benefited from the upgrade cycle in its gaming franchise along with continued AI-related strength driving its data center segment. NVIDIA’s total revenues of $5.66 billion beat Street expectations by $266 million, growing 84% (including the benefit of acquisitions, 65% organic), with its gaming business growing over 100% and its data center business expanding nearly 80%. We remain confident in NVIDIA’s leading position in gaming, data centers, and autonomous machines."

Earlier this month, we published an article revealing that Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA) was one of the 5 best semiconductor stocks to invest in right now.

In Q1 2021, the number of bullish hedge fund positions on Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA) stock decreased by about 9% from the previous quarter (see the chart here), so a number of other hedge fund managers don't believe in NVDA's growth potential. Our calculations showed that Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA) isn't ranked among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

