Nvidia (NVDA) Q2 Earnings Preview: When Will the Chip Maker's Growth Return?

Nvidia NVDA shares have slightly outpaced the S&P 500 in 2019, but that is likely more of a function of the chip firm’s massive, late-2018 selloff than anything else. The GPU powerhouse has taken a hit amid the broader semiconductor market downturn, which has been amplified by the ongoing U.S.-China trade war.

Now the question investors and Wall Street need an answer to is when will Nvidia turn things around?

NVDA & Semiconductor Overview

Nvidia posted stronger-than-projected earnings and revenue results last quarter. Under normal circumstances, Wall Street and investors would likely have flocked to Nvidia shares as they had for the better part of the previous five-plus years. However, the last two periods have been abnormal for the chip maker, and Q1’s beats only showed that the company performed somewhat better than its massively subdued expectations.

Nvidia’s management was far more positive about Q1 2020, which it reported on May 16, than they were in Q4 2019. CEO Jensen Huang called the fourth quarter of the firm’s previous fiscal year “an extraordinary, unusually turbulent, and disappointing quarter.” Last quarter, Nvidia’s chief executive said his company was “back on an upward trajectory.”

Despite the upbeat tone, Nvidia still saw its quarterly revenue tumble 31% from the prior-year period, which was even worse than Q4’s roughly 24% top-line decline. Those two dismal sales figures might not paint a rosy picture. But Nvidia’s management noted that it was able to return to growth in its gaming unit. This is a good sign for the company that rose to prominence, in part, on the back of its gaming-focused GPUs, which help create more lifelike graphics and more.

Overall, Nvidia was still negatively impacted by the cyclical nature of the chip industry, along with lower demand from cryptocurrency miners and data centers, and other headwinds. The broader semiconductor industry is down around 5% over the last 12 months. This includes a small downturn from Intel INTC and a 13% decline from Micron MU. There have been outliers, such as Advanced Micro Devices AMD, which has soared 60% during this stretch.

The broader chip market has bounced back in 2019 and has largely tracked the S&P 500’s movement. Looking ahead, there are signs that overall semiconductor demand is set to pick up again. And Nvidia remains a strong company overall that appears poised to expand for years to come as its products are used in everything from cloud-focused data centers to artificial intelligence.