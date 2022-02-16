Nvidia partnering with Jaguar Land Rover on 'next generation' vehicles

Daniel Howley
·Technology Editor
·3 min read

Nvidia (NVDA) is teaming up with Jaguar Land Rover to bring its artificial intelligence-powered driving systems to the automaker’s future vehicles. Beginning in 2025, Nvidia is bringing its Drive Hyperion 8 with Drive Orin platform to all Jaguar Land Rover vehicles.

What’s more, the companies say the vehicles will receive continuous over-the-air software updates throughout their lifetimes.

“Next-generation cars will transform automotive into one of the largest and most advanced technology industries,” Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said in a statement. “Fleets of software-defined, programmable cars will offer new functionalities and services for the life of the vehicles. We are thrilled to partner with Jaguar Land Rover to reimagine the future of transportation and create the most advanced cars.”

Introduced in December 2021, Nvidia’s Drive Hyperion 8 with Orin platform features a series of sensors including 12 cameras, nine radars, 12 ultrasonic sensors, and one front-facing lidar. The whole setup allows automakers to take and leave what they want.

According to the companies, the plan is for every Jaguar Land Rover vehicle to include active safety, automated driving and parking systems, and driver assistance capabilities. Inside, the vehicles will get driving and occupant monitoring and advanced visualization of the vehicle’s environment.

Down the line, however, the companies say the Nvidia systems could mean Jaguar Land Rover vehicles will offer full self-driving capabilities.

“Jaguar Land Rover will become the creator of the world’s most desirable luxury vehicles and services for the most discerning customers,” said Jaguar Land Rover CEO Thierry Bolloré. “Our long-term strategic partnership with NVIDIA will unlock a world of potential for our future vehicles as the business continues its transformation into a truly global, digital powerhouse.”

The Jaguar logo is seen at the Jaguar Land Rover booth during a media day for the Auto Shanghai show in Shanghai, China April 19, 2021. REUTERS/Aly Song
Jaguar Land Rover isn’t the only automaker trying to make its vehicles autonomous. Tesla (TSLA) currently offers its Autopilot and Full Self-Driving systems, which while not fully autonomous, despite their names, provide advanced driver safety options.

GM’s (GM) Cadillac, meanwhile, has its own advanced drive safety system called Super Cruise, while manufacturers ranging from Toyota (TM) and Honda (HMC) to Ford (F) and Volkswagen continue to build out their own platforms.

Still, fully self-driving systems will take years to come to market, if they ever do. It’s tough enough to get an autonomous car to stay in its lane on a highway — just imagine getting these cars to navigate crowded city streets.

And high-profile accidents involving Tesla’s own systems have proven that today’s offerings are nowhere near being completely reliable on their own.

Still, Nvidia and Jaguar Land Rover’s offering is impressive, especially the promise of unlimited software updates. You’ll just have to wait until 2025 to get your hands on one of these vehicles.

