Nvidia Q2 Revenue Jumps 68% but Crypto-Related Earnings Fall Short of Expectation
Graphics card producer Nvidia saw its Q2 revenues jump 68% compared to the same period a year ago, largely due to the record performance of its gaming, data center, and professional visualization platforms.
Nvidia posted revenue of $6.5 billion for the quarter, the company said in earnings made public Wednesday. Net income stood at around $2.37 billion for the same period.
To combat the global shortage supply of its cards Nvidia announced the rollout of its Cryptocurrency Mining Processors in February, specifically targeting crypto miners.
While sales of its graphics processing units have helped drive revenues, Nvidia fell short of its forecast of generating $400 million in the quarter from mining-related cards. Sales of Nvidia’s crypto mining-related products totaled $266 million, the company reported.
Revenue from its data center and professional visualization platforms rose 35% and 156% respectively compared to the same period a year prior, while its gaming revenue increased 85%.
The company’s share price fell 2.15% on Wednesday to around $190.40 per share.