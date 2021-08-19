Nvidia Q2 Revenue Jumps 68% but Crypto-Related Earnings Fall Short of Expectation

MarketWatch

Where Robinhood (HOOD) is going, it doesn’t need stocks. When the company went public in July, it made no bones that it is a company built on growth assumptions and waist-deep in the world of cryptocurrency trading. On Wednesday, the $41 billion no-fee trading platform disclosed its first-ever quarterly earnings report and confirmed that, for better or for worse, both of those things remain true — and also that it will more than likely get worse before it gets better.