Nvidia says it does not expect new U.S. export hit its business

NVIDIA logo shown at SIGGRAPH 2017
·1 min read

(Reuters) - Nvidia Corp on Friday said it does not expect new U.S. export control rules against sending chips to Chinese supercomputing systems to have a material affect on its business.

Nvidia said the it had already been made subject to rules, which it disclosed to investors last month, saying that they could impact $400 million of its sales in China for its current fiscal quarter.

"We don’t expect the new controls, including restrictions on sales for highly dense systems, to have a material impact on our business," the company said in a statement.

(Reporting by Stephen Nellis in San Francisco)

Recommended Stories

  • What we know about 2 teenagers arrested in murder of star football player outside Gwinnett mall

    Elijah DeWitt, 17, was shot and killed outside a Dave & Busters at Sugarloaf Mill mall Wednesday night.

  • Memorial scheduled for Polk County Deputy Blane Lane, who was killed by friendly fire

    A service for Blane Lane will be held at at Victory Church, 1401 Griffin Road, in Lakeland. There will be no public viewing or gravesite service.

  • The Justice Department believes Trump might have more White House documents

    The Department of Justice suspects former President Donald Trump still possesses documents that he took from the White House, sources familiar with the matter said.

  • Costco Has Surprising Gas News for Members, Investors

    Costco offers a very simple proposition to its members. Basically, Costco offers no frills -- its stores aren't just called warehouses, they actually are warehouses -- and items are basically just stacked on pallets. Costco also puts relentless pressure on its vendors to squeeze out every penny of cost from each item.

  • Leading Bay Area recruiter sees job market shifting dramatically — and quickly

    "When it comes to senior-level candidates looking for a new opportunity, we’ve seen a big spike,” said Jana Rich, CEO of search firm Rich Talent Group.

  • Elon Musk Has 3 Weeks to Close Twitter Deal or Lawsuit Will Proceed, Judge Rules

    The Tesla billionaire asked a Delaware court to halt the trial scheduled to begin Oct. 17

  • U.S. aims to hobble China's chip industry with sweeping new export rules

    (Reuters) -The Biden administration on Friday published a sweeping set of export controls, including a measure to cut China off from certain semiconductor chips made anywhere in the world with U.S. tools, vastly expanding its reach in its bid to slow Beijing's technological and military advances. The rules, some of which go into effect immediately, build on restrictions sent in letters earlier this year to top toolmakers KLA Corp, Lam Research Corp and Applied Materials Inc, effectively requiring them to halt shipments of equipment to wholly Chinese-owned factories producing advanced logic chips. The raft of measures could amount to the biggest shift in U.S. policy toward shipping technology to China since the 1990s.

  • OPEC Just Put a New Floor on Oil Prices. Politics Could Break It.

    One reason that OPEC seems comfortable cutting production to push prices higher is that the cartel is less concerned with losing market share than it was in the past.

  • Saudi Arabia Defies Expectations and Keeps Oil Prices Steady

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for our Middle East newsletter and follow us @middleeast for news on the region.Most Read from BloombergTrump Says US Agency Packed Top-Secret Documents. These Emails Suggest Otherwise.Nord Stream Leaks Caused by Detonations in Sign of SabotageSecretive Chip Startup May Help Huawei Circumvent US SanctionsKremlin Lets State Media Tell Some Truths About Putin’s Stalling WarStocks Slide for Second Day Ahead of Jobs Report: Markets WrapSaudi Arabia kept oil prices for its main

  • Stephen Curry: ‘These inflection points can make or break a team’

    Part of Curry's obligation is indoctrinating his young teammates on how to overcome such a situation. He's promising them, as he did to Warriors fans in 2009, that they will figure this thing out. "One thousand percent," Curry said. "That's what the ...

  • Judge postpones Twitter-Musk trial after company accuses him of 'mischief and delay'

    Twitter’s lawyers fired back at Tesla CEO Elon Musk in a court filing Thursday, accusing the company’s recalcitrant buyer of engaging in "mischief and delay" with his renewed bid for the company.

  • Why U.S. gasoline prices are rising again, and where they could go

    Gas prices are rising again, and this might be just the beginning.

  • Russia may build alumina plant to cut costly dependence on China

    Russia is considering building a plant to make alumina, used in aluminium production, to reduce its reliance on imports from China, which has risen since the start of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, a document seen by Reuters showed. One of the world's largest aluminium producers, Russia secures 65% of its need for the intermediate product alumina through imports, mostly from China, a draft of the plan for development of Russia's metals industry until 2030 said. Russia's increased dependence on China's alumina has driven up the production costs of aluminium and follows disruption of supplies from Ukraine and Australia since Feb. 24, when Moscow sent troops to Ukraine.

  • Exclusive-Indian car makers propose tax cut on imports in trade deal with Britain

    Indian car makers have proposed cutting to 30% the tax rate on imported cars as part of a trade deal with Britain, sources told Reuters, an unprecedented move that could ease access to one of the world's most protected automobile markets. It is the first time Indian car makers have backed such cuts, caving to pressure from a government that wants them to give up their protectionist position and lower entry barriers, sources with direct knowledge of the matter said. Lobby group the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) has written to the government backing phased cuts to 30% over five years, following a grace period of five years with none, three sources said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

  • Pilot sues Southwest after colleague exposes himself

    A Southwest Airlines pilot is suing the company, her union and a former colleague who pleaded guilty last year to dead-bolting the cockpit door during a flight and stripping naked in front of her. Christine Janning alleges that Southwest retaliated by grounding her after she reported Michael Haak to the company and the FBI, that it kept him employed despite an alleged history of sexual misconduct and that managers disparaged her in memos. Haak's attorney, Michael Salnick, said Wednesday that his client disrobed only after Janning encouraged him to and never did anything else.

  • Power-hungry Europe is leaving developing countries starving for electricity

    Bangladesh suffered its worst blackout since 2014 on Tuesday (Oct. 4), a symptom of disrupted fuel supplies and a preview of what other countries might face in the coming months.

  • Seattle Now Has the Third-Highest Personal Income Level in the US While Houstonians Income Fell

    Seattle is now the third-richest major U.S. city by household income, according to new data from the Census Bureau. See: 9 Bills You Should Never Put on AutopayFind: 22 Side Gigs That Can Make You...

  • Hemp farmer sues SLED, SC attorney general. He says they destroyed millions in legal crops

    The lawsuit also claims the South Carolina officials were involved in a conspiracy to violate the farmer’s civil rights.

  • Exclusive-Samsung, SK Hynix to be spared brunt of China chip crackdown by U.S. -sources

    The Biden administration plans to spare SK Hynix and Samsung from the brunt of new restrictions on memory chipmakers in China aimed at thwarting Beijing's technological ambitions and blocking its military advances, sources said. The Commerce Department, which plans to release new curbs on exports of technology to China this week, will likely deny requests by U.S. suppliers to send equipment to Chinese firms like Yangtze Memory Technologies Co Ltd (YMTC) and ChangXin Memory Technologies, Inc (CXMT) if they are making advanced DRAM or flash memory chips, the sources said. However, license requests to sell equipment to foreign companies making advanced memory chips in China will be reviewed on a case by case basis, sources said, potentially allowing for them to receive the equipment.

  • Worker installing drainage killed in trench collapse, feds say. Missouri company cited

    “Sadly, tragedy has struck again for a worker trapped in a trench, and their family, friends and co-workers are left to grieve.”