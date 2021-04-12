Nvidia says first-quarter sales to be above prior forecast of $5.3 billion

FILE PHOTO: The logo of technology company Nvidia is seen at its headquarters in Santa Clara
·1 min read

(Reuters) - Chipmaker Nvidia Corp said on Monday total revenue from its first quarter would be above its earlier forecast $5.3 billion.

The company's shares, which rose on the back of a slew of product announcements during the session, were up more than 6%.

"While our fiscal 2022 first quarter is not yet complete, Q1 total revenue is tracking above the $5.30 billion outlook," Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress said in a statement.

"We expect demand to continue to exceed supply for much of this year," Kress added.

Earlier on Monday, Nvidia said it was planning to make a server processor chip based on technology from Arm Ltd, putting it in the most direct competition yet with rival Intel Corp.

(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M. and Anil D'Silva)

