Will NVIDIA Sink or Swim in 2019?

Shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) have plunged more than 50% over the past three months, as the end of the cryptocurrency boom flooded the market with cheap graphics cards and disrupted the company's core gaming business. Concerns about softer demand for artificial intelligence chips from data center customers and a broader sell-off in semiconductor stocks exacerbated the pain.

NVIDIA's sell-off forced analysts to hastily cut their price targets. Mizuho analyst Vijay Rakesh recently trimmed his price target from $245 to $230, noting that while crypto prices were stabilizing, they weren't rising quickly enough to generate fresh interest in new GPUs.

A gold bull and a black bear racing, with gold and black bars behind them. More

Image source: Getty Images.

RBC analyst Mitch Steves also cut his price target from $230 to $200, stating that the secondary market was "reducing the average selling price" for GPUs and "could impact" NVIDIA's fourth quarter. Yet both Rakesh and Steves stayed bullish on NVIDIA with "buy" and "outperform" ratings on the stock, respectively.

Investors should always take analysts' ratings and price targets with a grain of salt. Let's take a closer look at NVIDIA and see if its stock will sink or swim in 2019.

What happened to NVIDIA?

Last November, NVIDIA reported its first quarterly revenue miss in three years. Its revenue rose 21% annually to $3.18 billion, but missed expectations by $60 million. This also marked its slowest growth rate in over two years. For the fourth quarter, it expects its revenue to decline about 7% year over year, whereas the analyst consensus had called for 17% growth.

NVIDIA attributed the miss to the end of the cryptocurrency mining boom, which caused mid-range Pascal GPUs to clog up the retail and secondary markets. Tougher competition from AMD's newer GPUs also throttled NVIDIA's ability to sell pricier GPUs.

That was great news for gamers, who were finally able to upgrade their gaming PCs with cheaper GPUs. But it torpedoed NVIDIA's core gaming revenue, which rose just 13% year over year and fell 2% sequentially last quarter.

This sequential drop coincided with slower growth in NVIDIA's data center revenue, which rose 58% annually and 4% sequentially during the quarter. That represented a significant slowdown from the unit's 83% year-over-year growth in the second quarter, and was seemingly caused by softer interest in its widely-hyped machine learning and AI applications. Those challenges caused the company's non-GAAP gross margin to fall 250 basis points sequentially to 61%.