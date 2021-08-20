Nvidia's $40 billion deal for ARM likely set for lengthy review

FILE PHOTO: NVIDIA graphic cards are shown for sale at a retail computer store in San Marcos, California
·1 min read

LONDON (Reuters) -Nvidia Corp's planned $40 billion acquisition of British chip designer ARM looks set to face a lengthy inquiry after a UK regulator found the deal would hit competition and could weaken rivals.

Britain's Competition and Market's Authority said on Friday the takeover could lead to "significant competition concerns".

While Nvidia, the world's biggest maker of graphics chips and AI chips, had offered remedies to lessen the impact, the CMA did not believe they would alleviate its concerns.

"The CMA found that the merger should be progressed to an in-depth Phase 2 investigation on competition grounds," it said.

The government will give a fuller response at a later date, which will also include its thinking on any impact on national security. It could refer the deal for a full in-depth inquiry which takes around 24 weeks.

Britain's government could then block the takeover, approve it or allow it to pass with certain undertakings.

(Reporting by Kate HoltonEditing by William Schomberg)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Oil M&A May Pick Up in the Fall. Who Could Be Buying.

    Truist analyst Neal Dingmann says Devon, ConocoPhillips, Marathon Oil, and Diamondback could benefit from deal-making.

  • Ackman seeks SPAC relaunch to fix lawsuit's 'harm'

    (Reuters) -Billionaire investor William Ackman said on Thursday he would pursue changes to his blank-check acquisition company Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd to address "the overhang" of a lawsuit filed against it this week. The lawsuit, filed by former U.S. Securities and Exchange Commissioner Robert Jackson and others on behalf of a Tontine shareholder, argues that Ackman's special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) - the largest ever formed - broke the law by investing in securities while not properly registered with regulators. Ackman said in a letter to shareholders that the lawsuit was meritless but could not be resolved quickly at a time when Tontine has 11 months left to find a company to merge with before having to return capital to investors.

  • Polygon to Form Decentralized Autonomous Organization

    Polygon's aim is for the DAO to attract 100 million users.

  • Kansas City Southern To Hold CN-KCS Merger Vote In September

    Kansas City Southern shareholders will wait until Sept. 3 to decide whether they will approve the merger agreement with Canadian railway CN. KCS (NYSE: KSU) had planned to hold the shareholder vote on Thursday, but it opted to postpone the meeting until after the Surface Transportation Board renders its decision on CN's proposed voting trust. The board will render that decision by Aug. 31. CN (NYSE: CNI) seeks to use a voting trust as part of the process to merge with KCS, and KCS and CN have pr

  • MedMen deal 'does not move the needle much for Tilray': analyst

    More acquisitions will be needed for Tilray to hit its 2024 U.S. sales target of up to $1.5 billion per year.

  • Nvidia Warns Its Proposed Acquisition for Arm Will Take Longer Than Expected

    The deal has faced opposition from rival chip makers and scrutiny from regulators in the U.S., China and Europe.

  • CBOE Shares Surge After Report of $16 Billion Approach by CME

    (Bloomberg) -- CBOE Global Markets Inc., owner of the VIX volatility indexes, surged the most in more than eight weeks on a report that CME Group Inc. had proposed a $16 billion acquisition.CME, the world’s largest futures-exchange operator, offered 0.75 of its own shares for every CBOE share, the Financial Times reported, citing three people familiar with the talks. That would value CBOE shares at about $150 each, according to the report, or roughly 21% higher than Tuesday’s closing price. CBOE

  • Here's What Kismet Acquisition Two Corp.'s (NASDAQ:KAII) Shareholder Ownership Structure Looks Like

    If you want to know who really controls Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. ( NASDAQ:KAII ), then you'll have to look at the...

  • Adobe to Buy Video-Production Platform Frame.io for About $1.3 Billion

    Adobe announced a deal to acquire Frame.io, a cloud-based video collaboration platform, in a transaction worth $1.275 billion. Adobe said the deal is expected close during the fourth quarter of its 2021 fiscal year (which ends in late November), subject to regulatory approval and other closing conditions. Upon close, Frame.io co-founder and CEO Emery Wells […]

  • Goldman Sachs Buys Dutch Money Manager in $1.9 Billion Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc. agreed to buy the asset-management arm of Dutch insurer NN Group NV as the bank grabs a toehold in the fast-growing sustainable-investing industry and boosts its European ties. The U.S. lender will pay about 1.6 billion euros ($1.9 billion) for NN Investment Partners, according to a statement Thursday. The unit has around $355 billion of assets under supervision, with about three-quarters of its investments backed by environmental, social and governance cr

  • Adobe Pays $1.275 Billion To Acquire Cloud Video Specialist Frame.io

    Adobe is paying $1.275 billion to acquire Frame.io, a maker of cloud-based video collaboration software. The cash deal aims to streamline the video production process by enabling editors and other participants to work together on projects. In recent years, with faster broadband and mobile connections raising the bar of consumer expectation, video has exploded as […]

  • Illumina completes $7.1 billion deal for cancer test maker Grail

    Illumina completed its $7.1 billion acquisition of Grail, a Menlo Park, Calif.-based developer of liquid biopsies for early cancer detection.Why it matters: This is Illumina shoving its thumb in the eye of U.S. antitrust regulators, who in March sued to block the deal. An administrative court trial is set to begin next week, but the FTC had dropped an earlier injunction request because it (wrongly) believed a European regulatory review would prevent the merger from closing.Stay on top of the lat

  • LumiraDx, SPAC CA Healthcare slash value of merger deal by $2 billion

    LumiraDx Ltd. and special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp. said Friday the value of their merger deal to take LumiraDx public has been cut by 40%, citing "various considerations," including recent market environment for publicly traded diagnostic companies and declines in COVID-19 testing volumes. The new deal terms lowers the pro forma enterprise value of the combined company to $3 billion from $5 billion, while the combined group is still expected to receive a

  • Adobe to Buy Frame.io for $1.3 billion in Cash in Video Push

    (Bloomberg) -- Adobe Inc. is acquiring Frame.io, a startup which makes video collaboration software, for about $1.3 billion in cash, a senior Adobe executive said in an interview.Frame.io will bring more capabilities to Adobe’s creative cloud, which houses Adobe Photoshop and Illustrator, said Scott Belsky, Adobe’s chief product officer and executive vice president of Creative Cloud. Belsky said Adobe wanted to buy New York-based Frame.io after it realized that its customers were using it with A

  • Goldman Sachs to buy Dutch asset manager NNIP for around $2 billion

    AMSTERDAM (Reuters) -Goldman Sachs said on Thursday it will buy Dutch insurer NN Group's asset management arm for around 1.7 billion euros ($1.98 billion) in the biggest acquisition by the U.S. company since David Solomon became chief executive in 2018. The Wall Street firm wants to bulk up in areas like wealth management and expand its presence in regions outside the United States. "This acquisition allows us to accelerate our growth strategy and broaden our asset management platform," Solomon said in a statement.

  • Goldman Sachs boosts Europe footprint with $1.9 billion NN Investment Partners buy

    Goldman Sachs Group Inc. joined the consolidation wave in the asset management business by announcing plans Thursday to pay about $1.9 billion for Dutch money manager NN Investment Partners from seller NN Group N.V.

  • Here's What Arctos NorthStar Acquisition Corp.'s (NYSE:ANAC) Shareholder Ownership Structure Looks Like

    If you want to know who really controls Arctos NorthStar Acquisition Corp. ( NYSE:ANAC ), then you'll have to look at...

  • Bill Ackman’s SPAC Now Trades at a Discount

    The market for special purpose acquisition companies remains under pressure as Bill Ackman’s SPAC, Pershing Square Tontine Holdings has dropped below its net asset value for the first time. The selloff could offer an opportunity for investors with nearly every pre-deal SPAC trading below its net asset value, which is normally about $10 a share. “It’s a pretty phenomenal risk/reward,” says Julian Klymochko, CEO of Accelerate Financial Technologies, a Canadian firm that runs hedge funds and exchange-traded funds, including the an ETF listed in Toronto (ticker: ARB Canada) that invests in SPACs and other securities.

  • Farfetch’s José Neves on Luxury’s Rebound, Palm Angels and More

    The CEO said the luxury platform is winning share by resisting price promotions and building with New Guards Group.

  • Fortress mulls options after Morrisons agrees rival CD&R takeover

    LONDON (Reuters) -Shares in Morrisons jumped above the level of an agreed takeover offer from U.S. private equity group Clayton, Dubilier & Rice (CD&R) on Friday, indicating a protracted bid battle for the British supermarket group may yet have further to run. The latest twist in the saga came late Thursday when Bradford, northern England, based Morrisons said its board would unanimously recommend CD&R's 285 pence a share offer worth 7 billion pounds ($9.5 billion) and drop its previous recommendation for a 6.7 billion pound bid from a consortium led by SoftBank owned Fortress Investment Group. The latest offer represents a 60% premium to Morrisons' share price before takeover interest emerged in mid-June.