Nvidia's 'transformation' is 'underappreciated,' BofA analysts say

Dani Romero
·2 min read

Chip designer NVIDIA (NVDA) Corp. disappointed on guidance in their latest earnings report, but there was a lot in the update that Bank of America (BofA) analysts liked.

"Our positive view on Nvidia is based on its underappreciated transformation from a traditional PC graphics chip vendor, into a supplier into high-end gaming, enterprise graphics, cloud, accelerated computing and automotive markets," Bank of America analysts wrote in a recent note. "The company has executed consistently and has a solid balance sheet with demonstrated commitment to capital returns."

Nvidia's revenue soared 46% year over year to $8.29 billion in its fiscal 2023 third quarter, which ended on May 1. The growth was fueled by a 83% surge in data center sales, to $3.75 billion, and a 31% increase in gaming revenue, to $3.62 billion.

"We delivered record results in Data Center and Gaming against the backdrop of a challenging macro environment," Nvidia Founder and CEO Jensen Huang said in a press release. "The effectiveness of deep learning to automate intelligence is driving companies across industries to adopt Nvidia for AI computing."

NVIDIA also forecasted lower-than-expected revenue in the current quarter, citing the impact of COVID related lockdowns in China and Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

A gamer plays a video game on a computer equipped with a Nvidia GeForce RTX graphic card during the 'Paris Games Week' on October 26, 2018 in Paris, France. (Photo by Chesnot/Getty Images)
A gamer plays a video game on a computer equipped with a Nvidia GeForce RTX graphic card during the 'Paris Games Week' on October 26, 2018 in Paris, France. (Photo by Chesnot/Getty Images)

BofA analysts, who hold a buy rating on the stock, saw a "silver lining" in that the company can refocus "refocus the business back on data center (now 50% of sales)" and prepare for new gaming-related products in the second half of the year.

KeyBanc Capital Markets' John Vinh told Yahoo Finance (video above) that the company is "being conservative with their second half outlook. Obviously. They're pretty optimistic about what they're seeing in terms of data center growth. They're expecting data center to grow sequentially through the rest of the year, but where we think they're gonna be the most conservative is... new product launches on both the data center side and they also hinted on the consumer side."

Dani Romero is a reporter for Yahoo Finance. Follow her on Twitter: @daniromerotv

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, Flipboard, and LinkedIn

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • China in Danger of Exporting Fresh Inflation Turmoil: MLIV Pulse

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s Covid-zero strategy is set to stay in place for the rest of the year, intensifying the world’s supply-chain woes and challenging efforts by central bankers to rein in inflation that’s running at multi-decade highs.Most Read from BloombergElizabeth Holmes Urges Judge to Overturn Verdict and Acquit HerStocks Gain as China Virus Easing Spurs Optimism: Markets WrapWalmart, Gap and Others Amass $45 Billion in Extra Stuff to SellElon Musk Says Bill Gates Has ‘Multi-Billion Dolla

  • Al Gore’s Investment Firm Bought Alibaba and Salesforce. It Sold Cisco and Microsoft.

    Generation Investment bought shares of Alibaba and Salesforce, exited a Cisco investment, and slashed its Microsoft stake.

  • How can I ease into stocks as the market regains its footing? Try these 'building block' dividend plays yielding 3%-plus with upside to boot

    Beginner investor? Give your portfolio a prudent head start.

  • Russia Comes Up With a New Bond-Payment Plan to Avoid Default

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia is planning a bond-payment mechanism to sidestep US sanctions and a potential default as a grace period ticks down on its latest missed coupons.Most Read from BloombergElizabeth Holmes Urges Judge to Overturn Verdict and Acquit HerStocks Gain as China Virus Easing Spurs Optimism: Markets WrapWalmart, Gap and Others Amass $45 Billion in Extra Stuff to SellElon Musk Says Bill Gates Has ‘Multi-Billion Dollar’ Tesla Short PositionChina in Danger of Exporting Fresh Inflation Tur

  • Global Stocks, U.S. Futures Move Higher on Memorial Day—and What Else Is Happening in the Stock Market Today

    U.S. trading will resume on Tuesday following the Memorial Day holiday. Overseas markets are moving higher.

  • Short week, a new streak, and the jobs report: What to watch in markets this week

    After snapping their longest losing streak in over 20 years, U.S. stocks will look build on these gains in a short trading week.

  • Costco’s Winning Formula: No Increase in Membership Fee or Hot-Dog Price

    The company's latest results highlight how its approach—taking care of its millions of members—justifies one of the higher valuations in retail.

  • German Inflation Hits Fresh Record, Piling Pressure on ECB

    (Bloomberg) -- German inflation hit another all-time high, adding urgency to the European Central Bank’s exit from crisis-era stimulus after numbers from Spain also topped economists’ estimates.Most Read from BloombergElizabeth Holmes Urges Judge to Overturn Verdict and Acquit HerStocks Gain as China Virus Easing Spurs Optimism: Markets WrapWalmart, Gap and Others Amass $45 Billion in Extra Stuff to SellElon Musk Says Bill Gates Has ‘Multi-Billion Dollar’ Tesla Short PositionChina in Danger of E

  • Fear & Greed Index Weighs on Bitcoin (BTC) and the Crypto Market

    Bitcoin came under pressure this morning, with the Fear & Greed Index sliding back to 10/100. The US futures failed to provide early support.

  • Warren Buffett bought nearly $5 billion worth of HP shares ⁠— here's why you might want to ride his coattails

    When Buffett buys, the market listens.

  • Yes, the Crypto Crash Is Hurting Nvidia

    Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) reported its fiscal first-quarter 2023 earnings Wednesday evening, and yes, they beat estimates with a stick -- but also, yes, the guidance disappointed. Nvidia stock at first turned south (after-hours) on the guidance miss but eventually reversed course and traded higher on Thursday. Sales grew 46% year over year in Nvidia's fiscal Q1.

  • What If The Market Bottom Is Here Without Capitulation?

    Here is how the price structure of the S&P 500 could look like if the low in May 2022 marked the market bottom without the market capitulation based on Wyckoff trading method.

  • Genius Ways to Make $1,000 a Month in Dividends

    Dividends are the bread and butter of income investors. You don't need to sell your assets or spend hours every day managing your accounts. Instead, dividend stocks simply generate income on their own. Putting together a portfolio that generates at least … Continue reading → The post How to Make $1,000 a Month in Dividends appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Wild Five Months Leaves Wall Street Split on When Selloff Ends

    (Bloomberg) -- With stocks rallying as May draws to a close, investors are wondering if the worst of this year’s collapse is over.Most Read from BloombergElizabeth Holmes Urges Judge to Overturn Verdict and Acquit HerStocks Gain as China Virus Easing Spurs Optimism: Markets WrapWalmart, Gap and Others Amass $45 Billion in Extra Stuff to SellElon Musk Says Bill Gates Has ‘Multi-Billion Dollar’ Tesla Short PositionChina in Danger of Exporting Fresh Inflation Turmoil: MLIV PulseNo doubt, it’s been

  • Marketmind: One investor's rebound is another's bear rally

    With the Dow Jones snapping out of its longest weekly losing streak in nearly a century and scoring its best week since 2020 last Friday, the narrative across stock markets has swiftly moved from meltdown fears to hopes of a rebound. But there are contrasting expectations at play: some strategists believe the S&P 500's 9% bounce back from its May 20 lows could in fact hide a bear rally, or in other words, a money trap before a deeper spiral lower. Still, capital is making its way back to the stock market with $20 billion flowing to equity funds last week, the largest inflow in 10 weeks, according to BofA citing latest EPFR data.

  • Crypto Payments Firm Merge Raises $9.5M From Coinbase Ventures, Alameda Research and Others

    London-based payments company Merge has raised $9.5 million in a seed round, with investment from the likes of Coinbase Ventures and Alameda Research.

  • EU Leaders Aim to Break Impasse Over Oil Ban With Unity at Stake

    (Bloomberg) -- European Union leaders intend to give their political backing to a ban on Russian oil, paving the way for a possible agreement next month on a sixth package of sanctions targeting Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine. Most Read from BloombergElizabeth Holmes Urges Judge to Overturn Verdict and Acquit HerStocks Gain as China Virus Easing Spurs Optimism: Markets WrapWalmart, Gap and Others Amass $45 Billion in Extra Stuff to SellElon Musk Says Bill Gates Has ‘Multi-Billion Dollar’ Tes

  • OP Bancorp's (NASDAQ:OPBK) investors will be pleased with their favorable 77% return over the last five years

    When you buy and hold a stock for the long term, you definitely want it to provide a positive return. Furthermore...

  • CUMBERLAND COMMENT: Why is are the equity markets in bear territory?

    With the S&P now down by some 20% and NASDAQ down about 30%, we at Cumberland feel the focus should be on opportunities as the market nears a bottom.

  • The 2 Smartest Tech Stocks to Buy in 2022 and Beyond

    Technology stocks are having a forgettable 2022, as the 28% decline in the NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector index shows, with investors choosing to dump high-growth, richly valued companies amid surging inflation, geopolitical instability in Europe, and rate hikes by the Federal Reserve. Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) are two such tech stocks that are worth buying following pullbacks, as they are on track to win big from lucrative trends. Let's look at the reasons why buying these two stocks right now could help set up investors' portfolios for long-term gains.