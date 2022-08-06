What Is NVR, Inc.'s (NYSE:NVR) Share Price Doing?

Let's talk about the popular NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR). The company's shares saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the NYSE over the last few months. As a large-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Let’s take a look at NVR’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

Is NVR Still Cheap?

Good news, investors! NVR is still a bargain right now. My valuation model shows that the intrinsic value for the stock is $6379.19, which is above what the market is valuing the company at the moment. This indicates a potential opportunity to buy low. What’s more interesting is that, NVR’s share price is theoretically quite stable, which could mean two things: firstly, it may take the share price a while to move to its intrinsic value, and secondly, there may be less chances to buy low in the future once it reaches that value. This is because the stock is less volatile than the wider market given its low beta.

What does the future of NVR look like?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Though in the case of NVR, it is expected to deliver a negative earnings growth of -17%, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. It appears that risk of future uncertainty is high, at least in the near term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Although NVR is currently undervalued, the negative outlook does bring on some uncertainty, which equates to higher risk. Consider whether you want to increase your portfolio exposure to NVR, or whether diversifying into another stock may be a better move for your total risk and return.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on NVR for some time, but hesitant on making the leap, I recommend you dig deeper into the stock. Given its current undervaluation, now is a great time to make a decision. But keep in mind the risks that come with negative growth prospects in the future.

So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing NVR at this point in time. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for NVR you should know about.

