Is NVTA Stock A Buy or Sell?

Debasis Saha
·6 min read

At Insider Monkey, we pore over the filings of nearly 887 top investment firms every quarter, a process we have now completed for the latest reporting period. The data we've gathered as a result gives us access to a wealth of collective knowledge based on these firms' portfolio holdings as of December 31st. In this article, we will use that wealth of knowledge to determine whether or not InVitae Corporation (NYSE:NVTA) makes for a good investment right now.

Is NVTA stock a buy? InVitae Corporation (NYSE:NVTA) has experienced an increase in hedge fund sentiment recently. InVitae Corporation (NYSE:NVTA) was in 35 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of December. The all time high for this statistic is 28. This means the bullish number of hedge fund positions in this stock currently sits at its all time high. There were 24 hedge funds in our database with NVTA holdings at the end of September. Our calculations also showed that NVTA isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q4 rankings).

In the financial world there are a large number of tools investors have at their disposal to grade stocks. A pair of the most under-the-radar tools are hedge fund and insider trading indicators. We have shown that, historically, those who follow the top picks of the best fund managers can outperform the broader indices by a solid amount. Insider Monkey's monthly stock picks returned 197% since March 2017 and outperformed the S&P 500 ETFs by more than 124 percentage points. Our short strategy outperformed the S&P 500 short ETFs by 20 percentage points annually (see the details here). That's why we believe hedge fund sentiment is a useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

James Flynn Deerfield Management
James Flynn Deerfield Management

James E. Flynn of Deerfield Management

At Insider Monkey we leave no stone unturned when looking for the next great investment idea. For example, the House passed a landmark bill decriminalizing marijuana. So, we are checking out this under the radar cannabis stock right now. We go through lists like the 10 best battery stocks to buy to identify the next stock with 10x upside potential. Even though we recommend positions in only a tiny fraction of the companies we analyze, we check out as many stocks as we can. We read hedge fund investor letters and listen to stock pitches at hedge fund conferences. You can subscribe to our free daily newsletter on our website. Now we're going to go over the new hedge fund action encompassing InVitae Corporation (NYSE:NVTA).

Do Hedge Funds Think NVTA Is A Good Stock To Buy Now?

At fourth quarter's end, a total of 35 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of 46% from one quarter earlier. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards NVTA over the last 22 quarters. With the smart money's capital changing hands, there exists a select group of notable hedge fund managers who were boosting their stakes significantly (or already accumulated large positions).

Is NVTA A Good Stock To Buy?
Is NVTA A Good Stock To Buy?

More specifically, ARK Investment Management was the largest shareholder of InVitae Corporation (NYSE:NVTA), with a stake worth $1128.9 million reported as of the end of December. Trailing ARK Investment Management was Baker Bros. Advisors, which amassed a stake valued at $654.3 million. Casdin Capital, Perceptive Advisors, and Deerfield Management were also very fond of the stock, becoming one of the largest hedge fund holders of the company. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Casdin Capital allocated the biggest weight to InVitae Corporation (NYSE:NVTA), around 15.23% of its 13F portfolio. Deerfield Management is also relatively very bullish on the stock, designating 5.21 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to NVTA.

As aggregate interest increased, specific money managers were leading the bulls' herd. Perceptive Advisors, managed by Joseph Edelman, created the largest position in InVitae Corporation (NYSE:NVTA). Perceptive Advisors had $304.6 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Paul Marshall and Ian Wace's Marshall Wace LLP also initiated a $43.8 million position during the quarter. The other funds with brand new NVTA positions are John Overdeck and David Siegel's Two Sigma Advisors, James Thomas Berylson's Berylson Capital Partners, and Kenneth Tropin's Graham Capital Management.

Let's go over hedge fund activity in other stocks - not necessarily in the same industry as InVitae Corporation (NYSE:NVTA) but similarly valued. These stocks are Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC), US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD), Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW), Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK), argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX), UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI), and Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA). This group of stocks' market values resemble NVTA's market value.

[table] Ticker, No of HFs with positions, Total Value of HF Positions (x1000), Change in HF Position BHC,43,2466124,3 USFD,44,1242823,3 ARW,27,764402,-1 ALLK,11,558097,2 ARGX,22,1363063,0 UGI,25,181156,2 UA,47,1451753,-1 Average,31.3,1146774,1.1 [/table]

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 31.3 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $1147 million. That figure was $3492 million in NVTA's case. Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) is the least popular one with only 11 bullish hedge fund positions. InVitae Corporation (NYSE:NVTA) is not the most popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still above average. Our overall hedge fund sentiment score for NVTA is 73.3. Stocks with higher number of hedge fund positions relative to other stocks as well as relative to their historical range receive a higher sentiment score. This is a slightly positive signal but we'd rather spend our time researching stocks that hedge funds are piling on. Our calculations showed that top 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 81.2% in 2019 and 2020, and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 26 percentage points. These stocks gained 7.9% in 2021 through April 1st and beat the market again by 0.4 percentage points. Unfortunately NVTA wasn't nearly as popular as these 30 stocks and hedge funds that were betting on NVTA were disappointed as the stock returned -6.3% since the end of December (through 4/1) and underperformed the market. If you are interested in investing in large cap stocks with huge upside potential, you should check out the top 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds as many of these stocks already outperformed the market since 2019.

Get real-time email alerts: Follow Invitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA)

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

Related Content

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. Equity Futures Rise After Record, Asia Steady: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks were steady Thursday and U.S. equity futures gained after the S&P 500 inched up to another record, bolstered by the Federal Reserve’s commitment to supportive policy.Japanese shares slipped amid concerns Tokyo may adopt stricter steps to curb rising virus infections, while Australia outperformed. Hong Kong and China fluctuated. U.S. equity futures climbed after the S&P 500 advanced amid dwindling volume on U.S. exchanges. Tech giants including Apple Inc. helped push up the Nasdaq 100. The dollar held gains and Treasuries were steady.Fed officials were united on the need to see more progress on the recovery before scaling back their massive bond-buying program, according to minutes from last month’s meeting released Wednesday. Policy makers have downplayed inflation risks, maintaining that the recent surge in Treasury yields reflects stronger growth prospects. Traders have scaled back their most-aggressive positioning for interest rates to start rising by the end of next year.“The rate side is still somewhat front-and-center, and probably the biggest risk to what is going on with equity valuations,” said Mark Heppenstall, chief investment officer at Penn Mutual Asset Management. “Clearly, there’s been a repricing of inflation expectations higher this year, and at times, the stock market has struggled with it.”Meanwhile, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen unveiled details of a plan to bring back about $2 trillion in corporate profits into the U.S. tax net. That would help fund the government’s spending initiatives, potentially reducing reliance on more borrowing that could drive rates higher.Read: JPMorgan’s Dimon Says ‘This Boom Could Easily Run Into 2023’Some key events to watch this week:The 2021 Spring Meetings of the IMF and the World Bank Group take place virtually. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell takes part in a panel about the global economy on Thursday.Japan releases its balance of payments numbers Thursday.China’s consumer and producer prices data are due Friday.These are some of the main moves in markets:StocksS&P 500 futures were up 0.3% as of 10:50 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 gained 0.2%.Japan’s Topix Index was down 0.8%.South Korea’s Kospi Index was flat.Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index rose 1%.Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index climbed 0.6%.China’s Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.3%.CurrenciesThe yen rose 0.1% to 109.74 per dollar.The offshore yuan was at 6.5518 per dollar.The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was steady.The euro was little changed at $1.1868.BondsThe yield on 10-year Treasuries was steady around 1.67%.Australia’s 10-year bond yield slid about one basis point to 1.73%.CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.6% to $59.42 a barrel.Gold was at $1,737 an ounce.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Is Apple Stock A Buy Ahead Of Its March-Quarter Earnings Report?

    Apple has been an American success story several times over with the Mac, iPod, iPhone and other inventions. But is Apple stock a buy now? Here's what its stock chart and earnings show.

  • Twilio (TWLO) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    Twilio (TWLO) closed the most recent trading day at $353.11, moving -1.24% from the previous trading session.

  • General Motors Company (GM) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, General Motors Company (GM) closed at $60.83, marking a -1.79% move from the previous day.

  • Analysis: Sam Darnold trade could leave Panthers without a QB answer for another year

    Darnold had one of the worst seasons among NFL starting quarterbacks last season.

  • Myanmar security forces kill 15 protesters, junta leader says opposition aims to "destroy" country

    Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, leader of the army coup that ousted Myanmar's elected government on Feb. 1, said the civil disobedience movement's aim was "to destroy" the country. In other unrest, a series of small blasts hit the commercial capital Yangon and a Chinese-owned factory was set on fire. About 600 civilians have been killed by security forces in the turmoil since the coup, according to an activist group.

  • Biden moves up deadline to make all adults eligible for COVID-19 vaccine by April 19

    President Joe Biden announced that he moved up the deadline for all adults to be eligible for coronavirus vaccine to April 19, two weeks sooner.

  • Gaetz to speak at conference at Trump resort hosted by Jan. 6 Trump rally organizers

    "Thank you to “Women for America First” for the invitation to share my vision for our great nation," Rep. Matt Gaetz tweeted.

  • Fact check: Viral image claiming to show Madagascar red owl is digital art

    A viral photo claiming to depict a red owl from Madagascar was actually created by a digital artist by combining photos of a cardinal and an owl.

  • Only season-ticket holders can apply for admission to LAFC, Galaxy games

    It's been more than a year since local fans could watch LAFC and the Galaxy in person. A limited number of spectators can attend when the season starts.

  • Going into 2021 Masters, Lee Westwood doing his best to defy Father Time

    Confidence is the 15th club in the 47-year-old’s bag for the 85th Masters.

  • Fans at Angel Stadium pelt Astros with boos and a couple of trash cans

    Playing in front of SoCal fans for the first time since their sign-stealing scandal became public in November 2019, the Astros were heckled in Anaheim.

  • How Princess Diana has been portrayed on stage and in film

    A new Broadway musical about the princess is just the latest in a series of portrayals of her life.

  • Tiger Woods missed this year’s Champions Dinner, a cherished Masters tradition

    Charles Coody, the TCU alum who won the 1971 Masters, recalled the first dinner hosted by Tiger Woods. He had a steak, not a cheeseburger.

  • CDC: U.K. coronavirus variant now dominant strain in U.S.

    The coronavirus variant first identified in the United Kingdom is now the most dominant strain in the United States, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Wednesday. Scientists have found that the variant, known as B.1.1.7, is 50 percent more contagious than other strains. In January, 76 cases of the variant had been identified in 10 states; it now accounts for roughly 27 percent of U.S. cases, with Florida, Michigan, and Tennessee seeing some of the highest case totals, The Washington Post reports. Even with the U.S. vaccinating an average of nearly 3 million people a day, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said hospitalizations are up 2.7 percent over the previous week, with hospitals "seeing more and more younger adults — those in their 30s and 40s — admitted with severe disease." The daily number of new COVID-19 cases is also ticking up, but deaths are down by nearly 20 percent over the previous week. Some clusters of coronavirus cases have been linked to day care centers and youth sports, Walensky said, and she stressed the importance of people getting tested and going into isolation if infected. More stories from theweek.com5 scathingly funny cartoons about MLB vs. the GOPBiden expected to announce new executive actions on gunsThe Matt Gaetz allegations show how QAnon corrupts its followers

  • Who are the richest people in NC? These entrepreneurs made Forbes’ billionaire list

    Triangle tech entrepreneurs remain the wealthiest North Carolinians, according to Forbes’ annual report on billionaires.

  • The 13 Sweetest, Chicest Baby Play Mats

    Nobody will put baby in the corner with these winning styles Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Michigan man who wore prosthetic face masks pleads guilty in $125K casino fraud scheme

    While wearing prosthetic face masks, John Colletti was able to swindle more than $125K from unsuspecting gamblers in Michigan and Kansas.

  • 2 women found dead in popular New Jersey restaurant

    The deaths of two women found dead in a popular restaurant are believed to be connected to a death investigation outside a car rental nearby.

  • The controversy over Khloé Kardashian's unedited bikini photo exposes the ugly reality of social media

    Social media presents a false reality, as Khloé Kardashian's unedited photo shows. Seeing edited images can negatively affect people's mental health.