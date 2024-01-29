NW Indiana family tied up, beaten in armed home invasion, victim says
A Chicago man has been charged three months after at least four men broke into a home in Munster, Indiana, tied up the family inside at gunpoint, and robbed them.
A Chicago man has been charged three months after at least four men broke into a home in Munster, Indiana, tied up the family inside at gunpoint, and robbed them.
Tyrese Haliburton has missed 10 of the last 11 games with a hamstring injury.
Are those earbuds looking extra waxy? Keep them pristine — and protect your ears — with a few simple steps.
Who makes it out of the Big 12 on top is still anybody's guess.
For 2024, the addition of a titanium frame, a new Snapdragon Gen 3 chip and an entire suite of AI tools makes Samsung's Galaxy S24 Ultra an even more versatile flagship phone.
Sony has cooked up its first PlayStation State of Play event for 2024, which streams this Wednesday 5PM ET. It’ll be more than 40-minutes long, with coverage of more than 15 upcoming games.
Yahoo Sports senior NBA reporter Vincent Goodwill is joined by Fred Katz, New York Knicks beat writer for The Athletic, to talk about how good they’ve been since trading for OG Anunobdy a month ago.
Ben Simmons hasn't played since Nov. 6
Also on mega markdown: a beloved cordless Inse vac for over $250 off, an HP laptop for under $200, real white gold-plated jewelry for less than $200, and more.
What's the play for Week 15 of the fantasy basketball season? Dan Titus has everything you need to know for the action ahead.
The ultramoisturizing formula made my strands look and feel squeaky clean — and for a lot less than high-end brands.
A BMW insider says the M240i will offer a carbon roof option with August 2024 production. If so, the M240 would be the only lower-end non-M car to do so.
Arc's first proper browser app for the iPhone leans heavily into AI-generated search summaries and a minimalist design.
Japan's lunar lander has regained power a full nine days after it landed on the moon's surface nearly upside down and was subsequently switched off.
Wall Street expects Amazon to be a "disruptive force" as it begins its ad tier rollout on Prime Video.
An Indian state government has fixed security issues impacting its website that exposed the sensitive documents and personal information of millions of residents. The bugs existed on the Rajasthan government website related to Jan Aadhaar, a state program to provide a single identifier to families and individuals in the state to access welfare schemes. The bugs exposed the copies of Aadhaar cards, birth and marriage certificates, electricity bills and income statements related to registrants, as well as personal information such as their date of birth, gender and father's name.
Tim Lester will replace Brian Ferentz, who was fired last season after the Hawkeyes’ offense became one of the worst in the country.
X-rays reportedly didn't show any damage to Julius Randle's shoulder.
The actress/model/swimwear designer has the inside track to the fountain of youth (thanks Estée Lauder!).
Say goodbye to mineral build-up and hello to a better cup of coffee.
Childcare expenses are putting increasing strain on American households, forcing families to raid their savings and slow their spending.