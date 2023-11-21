NW Indiana family tied up, beaten in armed home invasion, victim says

TechCrunch

Shortly after X announced its plans to test a three-tiered subscription service, X owner Elon Musk teased that his new AI chatbot, xAI's Grok, would be part of the top-tier subscription, X Premium+. Now we're getting a first look at what Grok may look like when launched inside the X app, courtesy of new screenshots that show the feature in development on X's website. The AI chatbot, which is Musk's answer to OpenAI's ChatGPT, Google's Bard, Anthropic's Claude and others, answers questions in a conversational mode, but is said to have more of a personality.