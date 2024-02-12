NWA NAACP discusses adversity as it celebrates 115 years since nationally founded

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Northwest Arkansas National Association for the Advancement of Colored People discusses how the organization’s work has helped achieve social justice as it celebrates 115 years since the group was formed.

“There’s several things that need to still happen. The work still goes forward,” said Monique Jones, first vice president of the NWA branch of the NAACP chapter.

Although some issues have been tackled throughout the years, she says work still needs to be done.

“We’re still dealing with racism. We’re dealing with banned books. We’re dealing with political issues. That is an adverse impact on us as a community,” said Jones.

“Many of the things that they were working on back in 1909, they’re still talking about today,” said Dr. Coby Davis, president of the NWA Branch of the NAACP chapter.

The NAACP was founded on February 12, 1909, when minorities faced voter suppression and were not treated equally under the law.

“There are concerns sometimes with people feeling discriminated against or not having equal rights And so there was a need for a chapter,” said Dr. Davis.

He says the NWA NAACP Branch started back in 2014, ten years ago, after national issues were becoming issues locally. That’s why Dr. Davis believes 115 years of the NAACP should be created and recognized for how far the organization has come.

“I’m interested in what happens to people who look like me. And I want to be a part of conversations to help continue to make life better for those people,” said Dr. Davis.

Both Davis and Jones say not only did the national chapter help pave the way, but it inspired more ways for change in the community.

“Build partnerships with the local police department, with libraries, with community organizations in order to know what’s going on and let them know that we’re here to support,” said Jones.

The NWA NAACP Chapter will host a celebration event for its 115-year Founder’s Day, on February 12 at 6:30 p.m. at Theatre Squared with state NAACP president, Barry Jefferson. The event will have free food and is open to the public.

