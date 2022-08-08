NWF Group (LON:NWF) Has Announced That It Will Be Increasing Its Dividend To £0.065

NWF Group plc (LON:NWF) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 9th of December to £0.065. Despite this raise, the dividend yield of 3.4% is only a modest boost to shareholder returns.

NWF Group's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

Even a low dividend yield can be attractive if it is sustained for years on end. The last dividend was quite easily covered by NWF Group's earnings. This indicates that a lot of the earnings are being reinvested into the business, with the aim of fueling growth.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 13.9% over the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 40% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

NWF Group Has A Solid Track Record

The company has a sustained record of paying dividends with very little fluctuation. Since 2012, the annual payment back then was £0.045, compared to the most recent full-year payment of £0.075. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 5.2% a year over that time. Companies like this can be very valuable over the long term, if the decent rate of growth can be maintained.

The Dividend Has Growth Potential

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. NWF Group has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 8.6% per annum. Earnings are on the uptrend, and it is only paying a small portion of those earnings to shareholders.

NWF Group Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, a dividend increase is always good, and we think that NWF Group is a strong income stock thanks to its track record and growing earnings. Earnings are easily covering distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. For example, we've picked out 1 warning sign for NWF Group that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

