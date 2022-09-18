NWF Group (LON:NWF) Is Paying Out A Larger Dividend Than Last Year

NWF Group plc's (LON:NWF) dividend will be increasing from last year's payment of the same period to £0.065 on 9th of December. This takes the annual payment to 3.1% of the current stock price, which unfortunately is below what the industry is paying.

View our latest analysis for NWF Group

NWF Group's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

Even a low dividend yield can be attractive if it is sustained for years on end. Based on the last payment, NWF Group was quite comfortably earning enough to cover the dividend. This means that a large portion of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 13.9% over the next year. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 41%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

NWF Group Has A Solid Track Record

The company has a sustained record of paying dividends with very little fluctuation. Since 2012, the dividend has gone from £0.045 total annually to £0.075. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 5.2% over that duration. The growth of the dividend has been pretty reliable, so we think this can offer investors some nice additional income in their portfolio.

We Could See NWF Group's Dividend Growing

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. It's encouraging to see that NWF Group has been growing its earnings per share at 8.5% a year over the past five years. Shareholders are getting plenty of the earnings returned to them, which combined with strong growth makes this quite appealing.

We Really Like NWF Group's Dividend

In summary, it is always positive to see the dividend being increased, and we are particularly pleased with its overall sustainability. Distributions are quite easily covered by earnings, which are also being converted to cash flows. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

Story continues

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. For example, we've picked out 1 warning sign for NWF Group that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. Is NWF Group not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here