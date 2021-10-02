NWF Group (LON:NWF) Is Paying Out A Larger Dividend Than Last Year

The board of NWF Group plc (LON:NWF) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend by 5.1% on the 10th of December to UK£0.062. Based on the announced payment, the dividend yield for the company will be 3.7%, which is fairly typical for the industry.

NWF Group's Earnings Easily Cover the Distributions

We like a dividend to be consistent over the long term, so checking whether it is sustainable is important. Prior to this announcement, NWF Group's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This indicates that a lot of the earnings are being reinvested into the business, with the aim of fueling growth.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 6.0%. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 45% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

NWF Group Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. The first annual payment during the last 10 years was UK£0.045 in 2011, and the most recent fiscal year payment was UK£0.072. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 4.8% over that duration. While the consistency in the dividend payments is impressive, we think the relatively slow rate of growth is less attractive.

NWF Group Could Grow Its Dividend

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. NWF Group has impressed us by growing EPS at 9.9% per year over the past five years. Since earnings per share is growing at an acceptable rate, and the payout policy is balanced, we think the company is positioning itself well to grow earnings and dividends in the future.

NWF Group Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, we think this could be an attractive income stock, and it is only getting better by paying a higher dividend this year. The company is easily earning enough to cover its dividend payments and it is great to see that these earnings are being translated into cash flow. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock.

