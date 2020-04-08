The NWF Group (LON:NWF) Share Price Has Gained 23% And Shareholders Are Hoping For More

One simple way to benefit from the stock market is to buy an index fund. But if you buy good businesses at attractive prices, your portfolio returns could exceed the average market return. For example, NWF Group plc (LON:NWF) shareholders have seen the share price rise 23% over three years, well in excess of the market return (-23%, not including dividends). On the other hand, the returns haven't been quite so good recently, with shareholders up just 17% , including dividends .

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

NWF Group was able to grow its EPS at 18% per year over three years, sending the share price higher. The average annual share price increase of 7.1% is actually lower than the EPS growth. So one could reasonably conclude that the market has cooled on the stock. We'd venture the lowish P/E ratio of 11.19 also reflects the negative sentiment around the stock.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. As it happens, NWF Group's TSR for the last 3 years was 38%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that NWF Group shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 17% over one year. Of course, that includes the dividend. That gain is better than the annual TSR over five years, which is 7.9%. Therefore it seems like sentiment around the company has been positive lately. In the best case scenario, this may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Even so, be aware that NWF Group is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis , you should know about...

