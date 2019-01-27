Should NWF Group plc (LON:NWF) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio?

There is a lot to be liked about NWF Group plc (LON:NWF) as an income stock. It has paid dividends over the past 10 years. The company currently pays out a dividend yield of 3.5% to shareholders, making it a relatively attractive dividend stock. Does NWF Group tick all the boxes of a great dividend stock? Below, I’ll take you through my analysis.

Whenever I am looking at a potential dividend stock investment, I always check these five metrics:

Is it the top 25% annual dividend yield payer?

Has it consistently paid a stable dividend without missing a payment or drastically cutting payout?

Has dividend per share amount increased over the past?

Is its earnings sufficient to payout dividend at the current rate?

Will it be able to continue to payout at the current rate in the future?

How well does NWF Group fit our criteria?

The current trailing twelve-month payout ratio for the stock is 39%, meaning the dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. In the near future, analysts are predicting a higher payout ratio of 47% which, assuming the share price stays the same, leads to a dividend yield of around 3.8%. However, EPS is forecasted to fall to £0.14 in the upcoming year. Therefore, although payout is expected to increase, the fall in earnings may not equate to higher dividend income.

If you want to dive deeper into the sustainability of a certain payout ratio, you may wish to consider the cash flow of the business. A business with strong cash flow can sustain a higher divided payout ratio than a company with weak cash flow.

If there’s one type of stock you want to be reliable, it’s dividend stocks and their stable income-generating ability. In the case of NWF it has increased its DPS from £0.039 to £0.063 in the past 10 years. It has also been paying out dividend consistently during this time, as you’d expect for a company increasing its dividend levels. This is an impressive feat, which makes NWF a true dividend rockstar.

In terms of its peers, NWF Group produces a yield of 3.5%, which is on the low-side for Oil and Gas stocks.

With this in mind, I definitely rank NWF Group as a strong dividend stock, and makes it worth further research for anyone who likes steady income generation from their portfolio. Given that this is purely a dividend analysis, I recommend taking sufficient time to understand its core business and determine whether the company and its investment properties suit your overall goals. There are three important factors you should look at:

Future Outlook: What are well-informed industry analysts predicting for NWF’s future growth? Take a look at our free research report of analyst consensus for NWF’s outlook. Valuation: What is NWF worth today? Even if the stock is a cash cow, it’s not worth an infinite price. The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether NWF is currently mispriced by the market. Other Dividend Rockstars: Are there better dividend payers with stronger fundamentals out there? Check out our free list of these great stocks here.

