NWFL courts investigating if personal information was breached in IT 'security event'

The clerk and comptroller of Escambia County and the Florida Supreme Court spokesperson says the First Judicial Circuit, which covers courthouses from Escambia to Walton counties, had their local administrative structure breached.

In a statement issued by Trial Court Administrator Kasey Watson, the First Circuit called the incident a "security event" that impacted court operations in the four-county area since Monday. Citing an ongoing investigation, court officials have provided few specific details on the source, nature or repercussions of the "security event."

Escambia County Clerk and Comptroller Pam Childers told the News Journal that the local administrative structure, which is tied to the Florida Supreme Court's Office of the State Courts Administrator, was breached during the incident.

According to the Florida Courts website, OSCA was created in 1972 to serve the state's chief justice and carry out the justice's responsibilities as chief administrative officer, including the 20 circuit courts throughout the state. Each circuit has a local administrative structure that is presided over by that circuit's chief judge.

Electronic breach: Escambia, Santa Rosa courts disrupted by 'security event' affecting information systems

Childers also told Escambia County commissioners during a Thursday morning meeting that her office, which houses court documentation, was not impacted by the breach.

"With the breach that happened with the courts, it had nothing to do with the clerk and comptroller's office," she said. "Any comptroller data, payroll, what have you is not compromised."

She added, "Anything that we have on the attorney side, court side, not compromised. ... We are standing up the courts. We have not missed a trial event nor any injunctions or any type of hearing, so we'll continue to stand up the courts over the next two weeks."

The News Journal asked Florida Supreme Court Public Information Officer Paul Flemming if the the Supreme Court is aware of any personal information breaches as a result of the incident.

"It's possible," he told the News Journal. "We don't think at this time that happened.

"Our first concern is the security of the data, and a close second is the ongoing administration of justice and operation of the courts," Flemming added. "At this point, we don't have any information that there is a breach in any personal information, but that's what our first line of concern is and what is being addressed by the First Circuit and by the OSCA."

Flemming said the state OSCA is receiving status reports and working in conjunction with the First Judicial Circuit. He also said the investigation is being directed by the First Circuit.

Throughout the week, Escambia judges and attorneys have made reference to the "breach" or "hacking," and judges have mentioned they do not have access to certain electronic capabilities as a result.

Also, stenographers have been brought in to record proceedings that are typically recorded by their audio system CourtSmart, but the breach has rendered the system incapacitated.

In her statement Monday, Trial Court Administrator Watson reported an information technology security event was under investigation, noting, "This event will significantly affect court operations across the Circuit, impacting courts in Escambia, Okaloosa, Santa Rosa, and Walton counties, for an extended period. This event has the potential to disrupt email and phone service."

The release also noted the circuit is prioritizing and conducting essential court proceedings but may cancel and reschedule other proceedings and pause related operations for several days.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Escambia, Santa Rosa courthouses investigating admin structure breach