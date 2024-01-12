NWFSC launches money-back guarantee if students in some programs can't find a job

NICEVILLE — The president of Northwest Florida State College, Devin Stephenson, has announced a money-back guarantee to students enrolled in the college's nursing, radiography and paramedic programs if they cannot find a job in their related field within six months after graduation.

“The Money-Back Guarantee Program is a testament to the quality of our faculty and staff and the college’s commitment to get students jobs immediately upon graduation, if not before,” Stephenson said in a release. “We hope this initiative will create a renewed interest in the region to enroll at NWFSC today.”

The money-back guarantee program is a statewide initiative required by the Florida Legislature and Gov. Ron DeSantis to encourage students to seek pathways that may not lead to a university degree.

“Career and technical education as an alternative to a university degree proves remarkably lucrative,” said Henry Mack, vice president for academic affairs, in a release. “We know that an associate in science degree or a vocational certificate can end up earning graduates just as much, if not more, money in earnings than a traditional bachelor’s degree.”

To participate in the program, students must be enrolled full-time at NWFSC and must agree to participate in an internship or work-study program as applicable to their major. If accepted, students would receive a full refund of all tuition costs if they cannot find a job in their field within six months after graduation.

