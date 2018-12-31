NWL vs. WDFC: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now?

NWL vs. WDFC: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

Investors interested in Consumer Products - Staples stocks are likely familiar with Newell Brands (NWL) and WD-40 (WDFC). But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now? We'll need to take a closer look.

There are plenty of strategies for discovering value stocks, but we have found that pairing a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system produces the best returns. The proven Zacks Rank emphasizes companies with positive estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight stocks with specific traits.

Currently, Newell Brands has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while WD-40 has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold). This system places an emphasis on companies that have seen positive earnings estimate revisions, so investors should feel comfortable knowing that NWL is likely seeing its earnings outlook improve to a greater extent. But this is just one factor that value investors are interested in.

Value investors analyze a variety of traditional, tried-and-true metrics to help find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

The Style Score Value grade factors in a variety of key fundamental metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a number of other key stats that are commonly used by value investors.

NWL currently has a forward P/E ratio of 15.07, while WDFC has a forward P/E of 40.53. We also note that NWL has a PEG ratio of 3.10. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. WDFC currently has a PEG ratio of 4.05.

Another notable valuation metric for NWL is its P/B ratio of 1.44. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, WDFC has a P/B of 16.38.

These metrics, and several others, help NWL earn a Value grade of B, while WDFC has been given a Value grade of F.

NWL has seen stronger estimate revision activity and sports more attractive valuation metrics than WDFC, so it seems like value investors will conclude that NWL is the superior option right now.



