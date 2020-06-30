NWN Launches Officeanywhere, Integrated Cisco Webex Offering to Further Enable Digital Workplaces

Cloud Voice, Video, Messaging, Networking, Security in a Single License to Advance Business Communications While Minimizing Cost and Risk

WALTHAM, Mass., June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NWN, a leading technology-enabled service provider, today announced the availability of Officeanywhere , a new integrated suite of managed unified communications and collaboration services that enables digital workplaces to meet current and future business needs. NWN Officeanywhere is powered by technologies from longtime networking leader Cisco , which is also the world's largest enterprise security company and the brand trusted by 95% of the Fortune 500 when it comes to collaboration.

NWN offers customers collaboration applications and services that integrate with technology stacks to transform the employee and customer experience. Built with industry-leading Cisco Webex and delivered and managed on one collaboration platform, the NWN Officeanywhere focuses on delivering deployment models that offer the following capabilities:

End-to-End Collaboration Platform . From network and security to end user applications and devices, NWN provides not only business communications, but also a complete architecture that aligns to your business

Simple Unified User Experience. A full-featured consistent user experience across mobile, desktop, messaging, meeting, video, and voice

Unified Messaging Mobility . An instant messaging, persistent chat or other presence for any desktop or mobile device

Next-Generation Meetings. Better meetings with high-definition video, screen sharing and a continuous collaboration experience

Enterprise Calling with Advanced Telephony on Award Winning Devices . NWN provides a wide range of IP phones, desktop, software clients and room devices that can transform your workplace

Connectivity Services. NWN includes network and PSTN options to reduce multiple vendors and contracts to reduce costs for our customers

Andrew Gilman, Head of Marketing and Alliances, NWN, said, "Our latest solution aims to help organizations provide the best employee experience -- regardless of where their workforce is situated. During these unprecedented times, organizations need a platform that gives them the flexibility to tackle unforeseen circumstances. Officeanywhere integrates the best-of-breed Cisco Webex cloud voice, video calling, messaging, networking and security into one holistic offering, thereby arming companies with the technology they need to future-proof their communications and never miss a beat."

Aruna Ravichandran, VP Cisco Webex Collaboration, said, "It is exciting to see NWN's innovation with the Officeanywhere solution especially as we look at the future of work. As employers are making plans to bring employees back to work spaces, while still supporting those who need to work remotely, this offering provides a single solution to support workforces regardless of where they are, with security built in."

Mark Bowker, Sr. Analyst at Enterprise Strategy Group, said, "Recent ESG research highlighted that both IT executives (79%) and knowledge workers (59%) are anticipating more work from home flexibility and 60% of IT executives believe these unprecedented times will make their business more reliant on information technology. As businesses work through their current situation and consider the long-term implications, the acceleration of digital collaboration mastery is expected to be the most significant lasting tech legacy of COVID-19. The launch of NWN Officeanywhere raises the bar by equipping organizations with a comprehensive solution that includes unified messaging mobility, enterprise calling with advanced telephony, and a wide range of modern devices. These capabilities match business priorities that are focused on retaining talent, promoting collaboration and strengthening cybersecurity protection so that businesses not only succeed, but are also poised to capitalize on a recovering economy and new opportunities."

To see NWN Officeanywhere in action, click here . On July 14, NWN and Cisco will host a joint-webinar detailing the benefits of Officeanywhere. Register here .

To learn more about NWN Officeanywhere, click here . To contact NWN, email sales@nwnit.com .