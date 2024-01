A tornado packing 110-mph winds killed a person in Catawba County as fierce storms raced across North Carolina Tuesday afternoon, a National Weather Service team confirmed Wednesday.

The tornado that struck Claremont was an EF 1 on the Enhanced Fujita Scale that ranks tornadoes based on their wind speeds and damage, NWS meteorologist Jake Wimberley told The Charlotte Observer.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.