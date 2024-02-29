NWS confirms at least 5 tornadoes in Ohio during Wednesday storms
The National Weather reported that at least five tornadoes in Ohio early Wednesday.
Clark could pass Pistol Pete in her next game.
It's the biggest comeback of LeBron James' 21-season career.
Paris-based cybersecurity startup Filigran is capitalizing on the success of OpenCTI to build a suite of open-source threat management products. The company has already found some early traction with OpenCTI, its open-source threat intelligence platform. Filigran’s first product is OpenCTI.
Let's dive into the nitty gritty of the best and worst of the buzziest items graded.
In a scene you'd never have expected even a few years ago, Clark Hunt answered questions about the F- grade he received ... from his own team. Welcome to a new era in the NFL.
LeBron James. Dwyane Wade. Chris Bosh. Chris Paul? The Heat nearly got them all, according to two of them.
Jim McIngvale got Houston at +750 to win the tournament.
The beleaguered beer giant is looking to move past its troubles as it reaches a new contract with its US brewery workers.
The $325 million man got some ugly swings in his first outing in Dodger Blue.
"This is something that can be very frightening, but there's a lot you can do to really empower yourself to take steps to reduce your cancer risk," one expert says.
Investors are playing it safe ahead of the crucial inflation reading that will guide hopes for interest rate cuts.
Paramount Global reported fourth quarter results after market close on Wednesday. Here's what to know.
A call being wrong isn't enough for the NBA to grant a protest such as the Knicks'.
ChiefsAholic faces up to 50 years in prison.
Mitch McConnell, the highest-ranking Senate Republican and the longest-serving Senate leader in U.S. history, announced Wednesday that he would step down from his position at the end of November.
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell's latest health scare will increase speculation about who will be the next Senate Republican leader.
Emerging decentralized social network and X rival Bluesky has just landed a notable former Twitter leader as its new head of Trust and Safety. On Wednesday, the company announced it has appointed Aaron Rodericks, who most recently co-led the Trust and Safety team at Twitter, to this new position.
Multiple wildfires are scorching over half a million acres in the Texas Panhandle and parts of Oklahoma, forcing thousands of evacuations and power outages.
Motional, the autonomous vehicle company born out of a joint venture between Hyundai Motor Group and Aptiv, told employees Wednesday it will cut about 5% of its workforce, TechCrunch has learned. The cuts, which translate to fewer than 70 people, mostly affect administrative roles and some employees working in Boston, one of several cities where it tests autonomous vehicles, according to sources who asked to not be named because they are not authorized to speak for Motional. The autonomous vehicle company last had layoffs in December 2022, when it cut about 10% of its workforce.
Polestar secured a $950 million loan from a dozen banks, critical funds needed to keep its EV plans moving forward following Volvo's decision to pull back its financial support of the electric automaker. Polestar said Wednesday the funds were needed to finance the next stage of its development and covers a large majority of its estimated financing needs. Polestar, which has cut 10% of jobs since mid-2023, said it plans to make another 15% cut this year.