NWS issues travel, wind chill advisories

Jan. 19—The National Weather Service in Huntsville this morning issued a weather statement warning of hazardous travel conditions through noon Friday and a wind chill advisory beginning at 10 p.m. Friday for north Alabama counties including Morgan, Lawrence and Limestone.

The road hazard is primarily from the risk of black ice, and the advisory extends through noon Friday.

"Lingering moisture from recent rainfall and recently melted snow/ice pack is expected to freeze as subfreezing temperatures move into the region this morning," according to the statement.

NWS said major highways could be affected, particularly bridges and overpasses, as well as less traveled roads.

As of 9:50 a.m., Alabama Department of Transportation cameras (algotraffic.com/cameras) showed traffic flowing smoothly along Interstate 565, as well as the U.S. 31 and I-65 bridges.

NWS also issued a wind chill advisory beginning at 10 p.m. Friday and extending through noon Saturday. High winds and cold temperatures could result in wind chills from 5 degrees above zero to 10 degrees below zero.

School campuses are closed Friday as are most governmental offices. The Decatur Daily's office lobby is also closed.

— eric@decaturdaily.com or 256-340-2435. Twitter @DD_Fleischauer.