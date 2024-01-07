NWS issues wind advisory for Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The National Weather Service issued a wind advisory for the Las Vegas valley this weekend.

The wind advisory will go into effect at 6 p.m. Saturday and will last until 10 p.m. Sunday. NWS said 20 to 30 mph winds with gusts up to 50 mph are expected.

In Nevada, the advisory affects Las Vegas Valley, Southern Clark County, Spring Mountains-Red Rock Canyon, and parts of Arizona.

NWS said that the gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects, blow down tree branches, and cause a few power outages.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.