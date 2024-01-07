NWS issues wind advisory for Las Vegas valley
The National Weather Service issued a wind advisory for the Las Vegas valley this weekend.
Chance Comanche was arrested last week for the alleged killing of Marayna Rodgers earlier this month in Las Vegas.
Also on mega markdown: the viral Bissell Little Green vac for $35 off, white-gold-plated earrings for over $130 off and so much more.
The 2024 awards season kicks off this weekend with the 81st Golden Globe Awards.
CES 2024 is almost upon us, and a team of TechCrunch reporters and experts will be on the ground in Las Vegas to give you the biggest news out of the consumer electronics show. Here’s how to follow along with TechCrunch reporters at this year’s conference. Transportation Editor Kirsten Korosec will be looking at all things automotive tech, from new EVs to reveals from BMW, Toyota, Hyundai, Honda and more.
Tax prep fees jumped to an average of $218 for new clients in 2023, a 25% jump from 2021. Experts attributed the fee increases to staff shortages at accounting firms.
EV maker Lucid illegally fired employees because they joined and supported the United Auto Workers, U.S. labor board prosecutors alleged in a complaint.
Samsung is looking to boost its game-streaming ecosystem for its smart TVs with a certification program. The company today unveiled Designed for Samsung Gaming Hub, which gives third-party accessory makers an official designation that their gear works with the platform.
Some companies take monitors, TVs and AI-fueled laptops to CES. Kohler brought a toilet seat you can talk to. The accessory fits onto most elongated toilets, transforming your dumb can into an Alexa- or Google Assistant-powered smart-loo.
Bachelor Nation is no stranger to La Quinta Resort & Club, the venue where "The Golden Wedding" was held.
Over 28,000 Amazon shoppers agree — these snow boots are a winter must-have.
The stories you need to start your day: A major snowstorm in the Northeast, a Golden Globes preview and more in today's edition of The Yodel newsletter
Uber has quietly been testing a flexible pricing service in more than a dozen cities in India, a move that could help it expand its consumer base in the South Asian nation and put pressure on rival ride-hailing platforms, including Ola and inDrive. The flexible pricing service, called Uber Flex, was started in India in October last year and has since expanded to more than 12 cities, including Aurangabad, Ajmer, Bareilly, Chandigarh, Coimbatore, Dehradun, Gwalior, Indore, Jodhpur and Surat, among others, TechCrunch has exclusively learned. Uber confirmed that the flexible pricing service has expanded.
If you didn't keep up with every awards-worthy TV show or movie this year (and really, who could?) then we've got you covered.
Southern Methodist University, the latest Group of Five program to elevate to the Power Five next year with its jump to the ACC, is at the heart of a CFP money fight.
Tesla is recalling 1.62 million vehicles in China over the same autopilot safety control issue that forced it to upgrade over two million vehicles in the US.
Samsung is partnering with Tesla and Hyundai to expand SmartThings into the areas of home energy and vehicle/home automation.
Qualcomm is bringing an upgraded Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 2 chip for augmented reality and mixed reality devices to CES 2024. The company promises higher CPU and GPU clock speeds, which should provide a performance uptick for spatial computing tasks.
Kyrie Irving and a Utah rabbi had a brief interaction over his "I'm a Jew and I'm proud" sign during Monday night's game in Salt Lake CIty.
LG Display will unveil a new 480Hz QHD OLED 27-inch panel at CES 2024 for use in third-party products by Dell, Lenovo and the rest. This is a huge jump from last year’s 240Hz displays.
We've picked the best healthy meal kit delivery services to kick-start your year of healthy eating.