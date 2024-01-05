NWS issues winter storm watch; Poconos expecting first major snow of season

A winter storm watch is in effect Saturday afternoon into Sunday for an area including the Poconos.

As of early Friday, the National Weather Service in Binghamton, New York, said there is “still some uncertainty in the exact track of the low pressure center. The Catskill and Pocono mountains have the best chance at seeing higher end amounts” of snow.

Forecast totals from the Binghamton office include 8 to 12 inches for Milford and Honesdale. The Philadelphia/Mount Holly NWS office expects 8 inches for Mount Pocono and 6 to 8 for most of Monroe County.

Looking ahead, the NWS notes that “a much more powerful eastern U.S. storm is increasingly likely” for Tuesday and Wednesday, with the potential for rain totals above 3 inches leading to flooding.

Kathryne Rubright is the managing editor of the Pocono Record and the Tri-County Independent. Reach her at krubright@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Pocono Record: Pocono weather: Winter storm watch issued by National Weather Service