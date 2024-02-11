NWS issues winter storm watch; up to 12 inches of snow forecast

Up to a foot of snow is expected in the Poconos from Monday evening through Tuesday afternoon.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch that includes Monroe County and all neighboring counties.

"Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute," the Philadelphia/Mount Holly NWS office said.

Carbon and Monroe counties could see 7 to 12 inches of snow.

For Lehigh and Northampton counties, 4 to 8 inches are forecast. "Heavier snowfall will be dependent on elevation, with variable amounts possible between the higher terrain and valleys in this area," the NWS said.

Lackawanna, Luzerne, Pike and Wayne counties can expect 6 or more inches, according to the NWS office in Binghamton, New York.

Kathryne Rubright is the managing editor of the Pocono Record and the Tri-County Independent. Reach her at krubright@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Pocono Record: Pocono weather: Winter storm watch issued for northeast Pa.