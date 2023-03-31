NWS: At least an EF-2 tornado over Turrell, Arkansas

AccuWeather

AccuWeather meteorologists have already begun to sound the alarm to alert people about a major outbreak of severe weather that will include a number of tornadoes next week over much of the same parts of the central United States that were facing a severe weather outbreak on Friday. Another storm is forecast to journey across the country, and the ingredients will be in place for it to strengthen rapidly, according to AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Joe Lundberg. "This next storm could be even st