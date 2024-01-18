Wichita Falls and parts of North Texas may get their first taste of wintry precipitation early Monday.

The National Weather Service puts odds at 30 percent that Wichita Falls will have freezing rain after midnight on Sunday. That would be preceded and followed by regular liquid rain.

Wichita Falls and parts of North Texas will have a chance of frozen precipitation early Monday, according to the National Weather Service.

The NWS indicates frozen precipitation will not stick around long. The expected high on Monday will be 45 degrees. Tuesday should see highs and lows well above freezing.

Rain chances will continue through Wednesday, according to a forecast released Thursday.

The weather will be chilly prior to the precipitation event. Highs on Friday and Saturday will stay in the 30s and overnight lows will range between 17 and 22 degrees.

This article originally appeared on Wichita Falls Times Record News: NWS: North Texas may get frozen precipitation early Monday