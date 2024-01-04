NWS: Rainy Thursday night in Chickasha's forecast

Jan. 4—Some of this moisture could carry over into Friday. NWS has forecast a 30% chance of rain during the day, but the precipitation is expected to clear by Friday night.

Looking ahead, rain could return to the Chickasha area beginning Sunday night with a 40% chance of rain and an 80% chance of rain on Monday. Chickasha may not have entirely escaped the winter storm, however. NWS mentioned in their forecast that a chance of snow showers is possible Monday night.