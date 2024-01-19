NWS Severe Weather Education Class set for Jan. 29

Jan. 18—The 2024 spring severe weather season is not too far away, and the National Weather Service and local public safety officials want you to be ready. The National Weather Service Office located in Fort Worth will be conducting a free Severe Weather Education class 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, Jan. 29 at the Anderson County Annex.

Officially known as the SKYWARN Storm Spotter Training Class, the program will be held in partnership with Anderson County Emergency Management. There is no cost to attend this class, no pre-registration is required, and you do not have to be a resident of Anderson County to attend.

This class is for established storm spotters and/or anyone who is interested in learning more about severe weather threats in North and Central Texas and how to be prepared. The class will feature an in-depth review and study of the various threats posed by severe thunderstorms. The program will also explore thunderstorm characteristics and features associated with severe and non-severe storms.

Additionally, the program highlights severe weather safety and how you can report severe weather information to the NWS Fort Worth Office and local public safety officials.

The Anderson County Severe Weather Education class is part of NWS Fort Worth's annual severe weather preparedness campaign and is one of several severe weather training programs the NWS Fort Worth Office will conduct around the region between January and March 2024.

Other classes across the region can be found at: https://www.weather.gov/fwd/skywarnmap.

The National Weather Service Office in Fort Worth provides forecasts, warnings, and

weather-related services for 46 counties in North and Central Texas. For more information, visit the NWS Fort Worth Office website at https://weather.gov/fortworth, find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/NWSDallasFortWorth or on Twitter: @NWSFortWorth.