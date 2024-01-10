NWS to survey if tornado caused significant damage in South Carolina

Officials with the National Weather Service will be surveying if a tornado touched down in Bamberg County, according to reports from WCIV.

The town, south of Orangeburg, suffered significant damage after a winter storm moved through Tuesday afternoon.

The storm caused flooding in the area, downed trees, and downed powerlines, according to WCIV.

Crews with the South Carolina Department of Transportation said they are beginning recovery work.

However, no injuries have been reported.

