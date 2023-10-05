The NWS warns for flooding in Dallas and Rockwall counties until early Thursday

On Wednesday at 9:06 p.m. the NWS Fort Worth TX issued a flash flood warning.

"At 9:06 p.m., Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen in a short amount of time. The expected rainfall rate is 0.5 to 1 inch in 15 minutes. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly," states the NWS.

Locations impacted by the warning include Dallas, Fort Worth, Arlington, Garland, Irving, Grand Prairie, Mesquite, Carrollton, Richardson, Lewisville, Flower Mound, Rowlett, Euless, Grapevine, Wylie, Coppell, Rockwall, Farmers Branch, Balch Springs and University Park.

According to the NWS, "Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding."

This warning is in effect until Thursday at 12:15 a.m.

Recommendations from the NWS for staying safe during a flood

In case you reside within a flood-prone area or are currently camping in a low-lying zone, it is crucial to promptly seek higher ground. If told to evacuate, do so immediately. Ensure your home is securely locked when vacating the premises. If time permits, disconnect utilities and appliances. Avoid entering basements or rooms with submerged electrical outlets or cords. Should you observe sparks or hear buzzing, crackling, snapping, or popping sounds, evacuate immediately. Refrain from entering water that might carry an electric current and avoid walking through floodwaters. Remember, as little as 6 inches of moving water can knock you off your feet. If trapped by moving water, seek the highest possible point and contact emergency services by calling 911.

During periods of intense rainfall, the risk of flooding increases, particularly in low-lying and flood-prone areas. It is imperative to avoid driving through any water on the road, even if it seems shallow. According to the NWS, most cars can be swept away by just 12 inches of rushing water.

What to do in the rain on the road?

• Turn on headlights — Even in daylight, using headlights can help improve visibility and let other drivers know where you are.

• On the road — Drive in the middle lanes and stay on high ground. Rainwater tends to stockpile on the edges of roads.

• Keep clear of puddles — Driving through puddles or low rainwater areas can cause vehicles to hydroplane or skid out of control

• Give ample space to large vehicles — Trucks or buses can create a water spray that diminishes visibility.

• Steer clear of flooded areas — When coming to a flooded road, turn around and head back. Flash flooding currents are strong and can sweep drivers off roadways. Driving through deep water can also affect a vehicle’s mechanical and electrical systems.

What is hydroplaning?

Hydroplaning is the term for when a vehicle begins sliding uncontrollably on wet roads.

This happens when water in front of the tire builds up faster than the vehicle’s weight can push water out of the way. The water pressure then causes the vehicle to rise and slide on a thin layer of water between the tires and the road, making the driver lose control. The three main causes of hydroplaning are:

1. Vehicle speed — When a vehicle’s speed increases, the tire-traction grip and ability to control the vehicle decreases. Drive at a reduced speed during wet weather.

2. Water depth — The deeper the water, the sooner a vehicle loses traction on the road. It doesn’t matter how deep the water is, even a thin layer can lead to hydroplaning.

3. Tire tread depth — Checking your tire tread before hitting the road is important, as low or no tread can lead to sliding.

In the event of your vehicle hydroplaning, here’s what to know:

• Ease off the accelerator — Step off the gas to slow down the vehicle until the tires find traction.

• Turn into the skid — Turning into the skid can help the vehicle’s tires realign to regain control.

• Make sure the tires reconnect with the road — During the skid, wait until the tires reconnect with the road and then gently straighten the wheels to regain control.

• Brake gently as needed — Brake normally if the vehicle has anti-lock brakes and pump brakes gently if in an older vehicle.

Source: The National Weather Service

This article was generated by the Star-Telegram Bot, artificial intelligence software that retrieves information from the National Weather Service and applies it to templates on our website. We are experimenting with this and other new ways of providing more useful content to our readers and subscribers. You can report errors or share your thoughts by filling out our feedback form.