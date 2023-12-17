NWS warns of possible snow squalls in Central Indiana Monday, difficult travel conditions

The National Weather Service is warning of possible snow squalls Monday as a cold front will move into Central Indiana with falling temperatures and strong wind gusts expected.

Hoosiers can expect wind gusts of 35-40 mph with scattered to numerous snow showers, which may allow for the development of snow squalls.

Snow squalls are brief, but intense bursts of snow accompanied by strong, gusty winds, creating areas of near whiteout visibility and rapidly deteriorating road conditions, according to NWS.

Even outside of squalls, snow showers and strong winds may cause travel difficulties on Monday. Anyone planning on traveling across Central Indiana on Monday should monitor forecasts and prepare for rapidly changing travel conditions, according to NWS.

Indianapolis forecast

Sunday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33 degrees. West northwest wind 8-14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Monday: Snow showers, mainly before 1 p.m. Patchy blowing snow between noon and 1 p.m. Temperature falling to around 28 degrees by 5 p.m. Breezy, with a northwest wind 16-23 mph, with gusts as high as 39 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of less than 1 inch possible.

Monday night: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 20 degrees. Blustery, with a northwest wind 13-21 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 34. West northwest wind 6-10 mph.

Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 24. South wind 7-10 mph.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 44. South wind 11-14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Contact Jake Allen at jake.allen@indystar.com. Follow him on Twitter @Jake_Allen19.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: NWS warns of possible snow squalls in Central Indiana Monday