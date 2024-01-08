NWS: White-out conditions; 9-15 inches of snow possible

Jan. 8—OTTUMWA — As a winter storm warning goes into effect, the National Weather Service says significant snowfall is expected and winds may at times create white-out conditions Monday and Tuesday.

Most of Iowa is under a winter storm warning through Tuesday evening. Snowfall rates at times approaching and exceeding 1 inch per hour are possible. Ottumwa has a greater than 50% chance of receiving more than a foot of snow.

The event is expected to start Monday afternoon with a chance of snow then shifting into a wintry mix around 3 p.m. By 6 p.m., precipitation would switch back to snow and begin picking up the pace, lasting through at least Tuesday afternoon.

The event is expected to cause significant travel impacts on Monday evening and Tuesday morning.

Wind gusts will persist throughout the winter storm, but pick up Tuesday afternoon into the mid-30 mph range. Blowing and drifting snow are concerns for Tuesday afternoon and evening.

The system will impact much of Iowa and the Midwest, but the highest snowfall totals are expected in south-central and southeastern Iowa. The National Weather Service advises residents of impacted areas to consider altering travel plans. Forecasters advise if travel is necessary that travelers pack a winter survival car kit, inform others of their plans and allow themselves extra travel time.

Ottumwa is expecting between 9-15 inches of snow, while Burlington could see 6-10 inches and Des Moines 7-11 inches. Northern Iowa sees the lowest predicted totals of 4-6 inches in areas like Estherville and Algona.

Weather-related announcements

— The City of Ottumwa's snow emergency ordinance will go into effect at noon on Monday until lifted. No parking is allowed on either side of a street that makes up a marked snow route until the ordinance is lifted. On non-snow route streets, parking is allowed on the even-numbered side of the street on even days of the month, and odd sides of the street on odd days. Drivers can begin moving their vehicles at 7 p.m. in preparing for the next day's parking. Vehicles stalled or illegally parked may be towed and issued a citation.

— The Ottumwa Community School District will dismiss at 1 p.m. Monday, and many other districts have made similar announcements.

Tips for staying safe

— Make sure all items in your winter survival kit are easy to access during winter. The National Weather Service offers a tutorial for assembling a kit that includes a flashlight, blanket, rope, shovel, sand, warm clothes, tire chains, a first aid kit and flares.

— Make sure phone charger still works and is compatible with current phone.

— Check first aid kit and restock items if needed.

— Check winter gear and make sure all family members have coats, boots and gloves that fit.

— Check that jumper cables are in working order.

— Check flashlights and replace batteries if needed.

— Check expiration dates and restock snacks.

— Ensure vehicle has a full tank of gas.

