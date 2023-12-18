NWS: Winter weather warning in effect starting early Monday

Dec. 17—SYRACUSE — Elkhart County is under a winter storm warning from 5 a.m. Monday to 4 a.m. Tuesday.

According to the National Weather Service of Northern Indiana's website, heavy lake effect snow expected with accumulations of 4 to 8 inches and locally higher amounts possible. Northwest wind gusts of 35 to 45 mph are also expected.

"Travel conditions will deteriorate beginning Monday morning," the website said. "Strong wind gusts with falling snow will significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning, but especially, the evening commute."

Also expected to be impacted are Eastern St. Joseph County in Indiana, and Cass and Northern and Southern Berrien Counties in Michigan.