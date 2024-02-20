NWSCC freshman, Russellville native headed to Miss Alabama pageant

PHIL CAMPBELL, Ala. (WHNT) — A Northwest Shoals Community College freshman and Russellville native is on her way to the Miss Alabama pageant.

Silvie Miller won the Miss Northwest Shoals title on Saturday night out of seven women who competed. The pageant serves as a preliminary to Miss Alabama.

Miller is the first student to win the local title since 1995.

“There were so many talented and qualified girls on that stage and I am forever grateful to be chosen as Miss Northwest Shoals Community College,” Miller said. “It is an amazing and once in a lifetime scholarship opportunity to represent NWSCC at Miss Alabama. Not only did this pageant bring me new friendships, but it taught me perseverance, poise, and confidence. I am looking forward to a year full of events and opportunities to share my Community Service Initiative, Gotta Have Sole. “

Miller says she plans to continue her education at the University of North Alabama, majoring in secondary education.

Miss Northwest Shoals Program Director, Savannah Liles, expressed how proud they are of not just Miller, but everyone who competed for the title.

“Silvie’s win is not just a victory for her, but also a testament to her dedication, talent, and commitment to excellence. We are immensely proud of all the women that competed. They are all amazing people and we are so glad they are a part of our Northwest Shoals family,” Liles said.

Other winners included:

Autumn Curry of Tuscumbia, first alternate

Macie Welborn of Tuscumbia, second alternate

Faith Cook of Phil Campbell and Autumn Curry of Tuscumbia, tied for Miss Congeniality

The winner of Miss Alabama will go on to compete in the Miss America pageant.

