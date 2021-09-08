Nxivm cult co-founder Nancy Salzman sentenced to 42 months in prison

Nxivm co-founder Nancy Salzman was sentenced to 3 1/2 years in prison on Wednesday for her role in running and enabling the cult that entangled Hollywood figures and subjected members to sexual abuse.

Details: She has been ordered to turn herself in to the authorities on Jan. 19, 2022.

Salzman pleaded guilty in March of 2019 to one count of racketeering conspiracy.

Backstory: Salzman served as president of the cultlike self-help organization helmed by Keith Raniere. The criminal aspects of the operation were exposed in 2018, per the DOJ.

The prosecution said that Salman helped enable Raniere to gain access to victims, per the DOJ.

Salzman's attorneys maintained that Salzman was unaware of Raniere's secret group, DOS, the source of the abuse allegations and focus of the criminal probe.

What they're saying: “I apologize to everyone I hurt, intentionally and not,” Salzman said. “I don’t know that I can ever forgive myself.”

Meanwhile: Raniere was convicted of several charges in 2019 and sentenced to life in prison. He was also ordered to pay $3.4 million in restitution to 21 victims who had been branded with his initials.

