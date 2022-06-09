NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It's Going Ex-Dividend Soon

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) is about to go ex-dividend in just 4 days. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date which is the date on which a company determines the shareholders eligible to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. Accordingly, NXP Semiconductors investors that purchase the stock on or after the 14th of June will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 6th of July.

The company's upcoming dividend is US$0.84 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$3.38 per share to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, NXP Semiconductors has a trailing yield of 1.9% on the current stock price of $177.07. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Fortunately NXP Semiconductors's payout ratio is modest, at just 31% of profit. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether NXP Semiconductors generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. Thankfully its dividend payments took up just 28% of the free cash flow it generated, which is a comfortable payout ratio.

It's positive to see that NXP Semiconductors's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. It's encouraging to see NXP Semiconductors has grown its earnings rapidly, up 70% a year for the past five years. NXP Semiconductors is paying out less than half its earnings and cash flow, while simultaneously growing earnings per share at a rapid clip. This is a very favourable combination that can often lead to the dividend multiplying over the long term, if earnings grow and the company pays out a higher percentage of its earnings.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. In the last four years, NXP Semiconductors has lifted its dividend by approximately 36% a year on average. Both per-share earnings and dividends have both been growing rapidly in recent times, which is great to see.

Should investors buy NXP Semiconductors for the upcoming dividend? We love that NXP Semiconductors is growing earnings per share while simultaneously paying out a low percentage of both its earnings and cash flow. These characteristics suggest the company is reinvesting in growing its business, while the conservative payout ratio also implies a reduced risk of the dividend being cut in the future. NXP Semiconductors looks solid on this analysis overall, and we'd definitely consider investigating it more closely.

On that note, you'll want to research what risks NXP Semiconductors is facing. Our analysis shows 2 warning signs for NXP Semiconductors and you should be aware of them before buying any shares.

