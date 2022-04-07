NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shareholders Will Want The ROCE Trajectory To Continue

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) so let's look a bit deeper.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for NXP Semiconductors, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.14 = US$2.6b ÷ (US$21b - US$2.5b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2021).

Therefore, NXP Semiconductors has an ROCE of 14%. In absolute terms, that's a pretty normal return, and it's somewhat close to the Semiconductor industry average of 15%.

roce

In the above chart we have measured NXP Semiconductors' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering NXP Semiconductors here for free.

So How Is NXP Semiconductors' ROCE Trending?

NXP Semiconductors is showing promise given that its ROCE is trending up and to the right. Looking at the data, we can see that even though capital employed in the business has remained relatively flat, the ROCE generated has risen by 612% over the last five years. Basically the business is generating higher returns from the same amount of capital and that is proof that there are improvements in the company's efficiencies. It's worth looking deeper into this though because while it's great that the business is more efficient, it might also mean that going forward the areas to invest internally for the organic growth are lacking.

The Bottom Line

To sum it up, NXP Semiconductors is collecting higher returns from the same amount of capital, and that's impressive. And with a respectable 76% awarded to those who held the stock over the last five years, you could argue that these developments are starting to get the attention they deserve. With that being said, we still think the promising fundamentals mean the company deserves some further due diligence.

NXP Semiconductors does have some risks though, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for NXP Semiconductors that you might be interested in.

