NXT Best: A golf-themed pub crawl, Chambersburg's frozen celebration and a tribute to Prince!

Don't let the winter chill slow you down — there's so much to do this week! And here's where you get started: It's this week's NXT Best!

The A&E Open

Sunday, Jan. 21 - 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Maryland Theatre (check-in)

21 S. Potomac St.

Hagerstown

A golf, pub crawl through local bars and restaurants. Hosted by The Maryland Theatre. Registered teams of 4 players check in at The Maryland Theatre and out onto the course of participating establishments (in any order) to finish 18 holes. Teams will complete one hole at each stop. Equipment will be supplied at each hole, and participating locations will offer themed-food items and fun drinks available for purchase. $200. Go to https://www.mdtheatre.org/pub-crawl or call 301-790-2000.

The Bluegrass Hootenanny on Sunday, Jan. 21, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Music Makers, 46 W. Main St., Waynesboro, Pa. will be led by Johnny Calamari and Brad Munn.

Bluegrass Hootenanny

Sunday, Jan. 21 - 2 to 4 p.m.

Music Makers

46 W. Main St.

Waynesboro, Pa.

Led by Johnny Calamari and Brad Munn. Bring bluegrass instruments and play. Admission is free. Donations appreciated. For more information, send an email to music@artsalliancegw.org or call 717-655-2500.

Chambersburg's Annual IceFest will be held Thursday, Jan. 25, through Sunday, Jan. 28. For a schedule of events go to icefestpa.com.

Chambersburg's Annual IceFest

Thursday, Jan. 25, through Sunday, Jan. 28 — for a schedule of events go to icefestpa.com

Downtown Chambersburg, Pa.

More than 47 tons of ice carved into more than 100 sculptures, including the giant ice throne and the ice slide. Activities sponsored by local businesses and organizations. Scavenger hunt, local food vendors on the square, ballroom dance lesson and open dancing, 5K, beer garden, chili cook-off, DiMartino Ice Master Carvers and more. Hosted by Downtown Chambersburg Inc., the Downtown Business Council and the Council for the Arts.

Free Community Dinner

Thursday, Jan. 25 - 6:30 p.m.

Emmanuel United Methodist Church

802 Summit Ave.

Hagerstown

Meal and fellowship with neighbors and friends. All are invited. Call 301-733-4720.

Hairspray

Thursday, Jan. 25 - 7:30 p.m.

Luhrs Center

475 Lancaster Drive

Shippensburg, Pa.

Musical comedy. $69 to $89. Go to https://luhrscenter.com/event/hairspray/ or call 717-477-7469.

Sons of Pitches will perform Friday, Jan. 26, from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at Music Makers, 46 W. Main St., Waynesboro, Pa.

Sons of Pitches

Friday, Jan. 26 - 5:30 to 8 p.m.

Music Makers

46 W. Main St.

Waynesboro, Pa.

Instrumental country jazz originals and unique arrangements of standards. Admission is free. Donations appreciated. For more information, send an email to music@artsalliancegw.org or call 717-655-2500.

Pirates of the Channel Islands

Friday, Jan. 26, and Saturday, Jan. 27 - 6 p.m.; Sunday, Jan. 28 - 1 p.m.

The Washington County Playhouse Dinner Theater

44 N. Potomac St. rear

Hagerstown

Interactive playhouse murder mystery. Show preceded by dinner. Tickets include dinner and show. $65 adults, $59 active military and first responders, $55 children ages 5 to 12. Go to www.washingtoncountyplayhouse.com or call 301-739-7469.

The Purple Xperience: A Prince Tribute will be held Friday, Jan. 26, at 7:30 p.m. at The Maryland Theatre, 21 S. Potomac St., Hagerstown.

Purple Xperience: A Prince Tribute

Friday, Jan. 26 - 7:30 p.m.

The Maryland Theatre

21 S. Potomac St.

Hagerstown

Five-piece band from Prince’s birthplace, Minneapolis. $34 to $54. Call 301-790-2000 or go to https://www.mdtheatre.org/prince.

Pressing Strings will perform Friday, Jan. 26, at 8 p.m. at Hub City Vinyl, 28 E. Baltimore St., Hagerstown.

Pressing Strings

Friday, Jan. 26 - 8 p.m.

Hub City Vinyl

28 E. Baltimore St.

Hagerstown

Annapolis-based trio. $20. Go to https://liveathubcityvinyl.com/all-events/ or call 301-800-9390.

Reflections Art Exhibit

Saturday, Jan. 27, through Saturday, Feb. 17 - 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays; reception Sunday, Jan. 28 - 2 to 4 p.m.

The Franklin County Historical Society

175 E. King St.

Chambersburg, Pa.

Reception on Sunday, Jan. 28, from 2 to 4 p.m. Free admission; donations appreciated. Also an exhibit of long rifles and Franklin County quilts, free admission on Saturday, Jan. 27. Call 717-264-1667 or go to franklinhistorical.org.

Vic Dibitetto

Saturday, Jan. 27 - 7:30 p.m.

The Maryland Theatre

21 S. Potomac St.

Hagerstown

Known for his YouTube videos, including Bread and Milk and Who Wants Coffee videos, and for portraying Gino Chizetti in the 2015 comedy film Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2. $34 to $54. Call 301-790-2000 or go to https://www.mdtheatre.org/Vic-Dibitetto.

Youth Big Night Event

Sunday, Jan. 28 - 5 p.m.

Pikeside United Methodist Church

25 Paynes Ford Road

Martinsburg, W.Va.

For youth in grades six through 12, their friends and families. Activities, food and fellowship. Handicapped-accessible. Call 304-263-4633 or go to pikesideumc.org.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Mail: NXT Best calendar for Jan. 21