NXVIM cofounder Nancy Salzman says she was promised sex cult was 'like a sorority' in The Vow season 2 preview

What did she know, and when did she know it? That's the big question facing Nancy Salzman, cofounder of NXIVM, in season 2 of HBO's docuseries The Vow.

In this exclusive preview from its second episode (airing Monday, Oct. 24 at 9 p.m. ET on HBO), Salzman claims that she had no knowledge of DOS, the secret society within NXIVM that resulted in female members being blackmailed and branded with the initials of the cult's leader, Keith Raniere. Salzman goes on to say that her daughter Lauren, who was involved in DOS, was eventually deployed to fill her mom in on the group.

The Vow, Part Two Nancy Salzman; Keith Raniere in a screen grab from an undated video interview

HBO Nancy Salzman and Keith Raniere in 'The Vow Part II'

"She says to me, 'Mom, I don't want you to be upset. It's nothing bad,'" recalls Salzman, adding that Lauren told her DOS was "like a sorority."

According to Salzman, Raniere insisted to her at the time that he had no involvement in DOS. "He said it was the women's idea," she explains.

The Vow Part II chronicles the arrest and trial of Raniere, who is currently serving a 120-year sentence after being convicted of racketeering, racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking, attempted sex trafficking, sex trafficking conspiracy, forced labor conspiracy, and wire fraud conspiracy.

Former Smallville star Allison Mack, who pled guilty on sex-trafficking charges due to her involvement in DOS, is serving three years in prison.

Salzman, who sat for an extensive interview with The Vow Part II director Jehane Noujaim while under house arrest, was sentenced to 42 months imprisonment in 2021 after pleading guilty to conspiracy racketeering.

The Vow Part II airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on HBO and HBO Max.

